Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings
Class 1A
School ;Record; LW
1. Janesville; 5-0 ;1
2. LeMars Gehlen; 1-0; 2
3. Starmont; 1-2; 3
4. Holy Trinity; 1-0 ;4
5. North Tama; 5-1; 5
6. East Mills; 20 ;7
7. Tripoli; 1-1 ;6
8. Montezuma; 5-0 ;11
9. Westwood ;1-1 ;9
10. HLV ;1-1 ;10
11. Edgewood-Colesburg ;4-1 ;12
12. Harris-Lake Park ;4-3; 8
13. Iowa Valley; 2-2; 13
14. New London; 4-0; NR
15. Southeast Warren; 7-3; 14
Dropped Out: Seymour (15)
Class 2A
School; Record; LW
1. Grundy Center; 8-0;1
2. Unity Christian; 1-0 ;2
3. Beckman Catholic; 8-0;4
4. Dike-New Hartford; 2-2 ;3
5. Western Christian; 4-2; 5
6. Sidney ;5-2; 6
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 0-1; 7
8. Wapsie Valley; 2-0; 9
9. Tri-Center; 7-2 ;8
10. Ridge View; 2-0; 11
11. Treynor; 4-2 ;10
12. Lake Mills; 2-0 ;13
13. Lisbon; 4-0; 14
14. Belle Plaine; 6-1; 12
15. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 2-0; NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)
Class 3A
School; Record; LW
1. Kuemper Catholic; 6-0; 1
2. Tipton; 4-0; 2
3. Osage ;2-0 ;4
4. Davenport Assumption; 2-0 ;8
5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 3-0 ;NR
6. Columbus Catholic ;4-1; 5
7. Iowa Falls-Alden; 4-1 ;3
8. Red Oak ;2-3; 7
9. Camanche ;5-0 ;9
10. West Liberty; 4-1; 10
11. Mount Vernon; 2-0 ;12
12. Center Point-Urbana ;11 ;6
13. Humboldt; 5-1 ;NR
14. West Burlington; 4-0; 15
15. Spirit Lake; 6-2 ;14
Dropped Out: Sioux Center (11), Roland-Story (14), Union (T-15)
Class 4A
School; Record ;LW
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2-0; 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2-0; 3
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3-1 ;2
4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 10-0; 6
5. Waverly-Shell Rock; 6-0; 8
6. Pella ;7-1; 5
7. Independence ;5-2; 4
8. Bondurant-Farrar; 6-1 ;11
9. Iowa City Liberty ;5-1; NR
10. Bishop Heelan; 3-3 ;12
11. West Delaware; 2-2; 10
12. Fairfield ;4-0 ;13
13. Clear Creek-Amana; 4-3; 7
14. Oskaloosa ;3-1 ;NR
15. Glenwood; 6-3 ;NR
Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14), Fort Madison (15)
Class 5A
School ;Record; LW
1. Cedar Falls; 8-0; 5
2. Ankeny Centennial; 7-1; 1
3. West Des Moines Valley; 5-1; 2
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson ;4-2; 3
5. Linn-Mar; 4-3; 4
6. Waukee; 5-3; 11
7. Ankeny; 3-4; 6
8. Dubuque Hempstead; 1-1; 8
9. Pleasant Valley; 4-1; 12
10. Urbandale; 7-2; 13
11. Dowling Catholic ;53 ;14
12. Iowa City West; 2-3; 10
13. Iowa City High; 1-2 ;7
14. Southeast Polk; 4-1 ;NR
15. Johnston; 1-2 ;15
Dropped Out: Indianola (9)