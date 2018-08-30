Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings

Class 1A

School ;Record; LW

1. Janesville; 5-0 ;1

2. LeMars Gehlen; 1-0; 2

3. Starmont; 1-2; 3

4. Holy Trinity; 1-0 ;4

5. North Tama; 5-1; 5

6. East Mills; 20 ;7

7. Tripoli; 1-1 ;6

8. Montezuma; 5-0 ;11

9. Westwood ;1-1 ;9

10. HLV ;1-1 ;10

11. Edgewood-Colesburg ;4-1 ;12

12. Harris-Lake Park ;4-3; 8

13. Iowa Valley; 2-2; 13

14. New London; 4-0; NR

15. Southeast Warren; 7-3; 14

Dropped Out: Seymour (15)

Class 2A

School; Record; LW

1. Grundy Center; 8-0;1

2. Unity Christian; 1-0 ;2

3. Beckman Catholic; 8-0;4

4. Dike-New Hartford; 2-2 ;3

5. Western Christian; 4-2; 5

6. Sidney ;5-2; 6

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 0-1; 7

8. Wapsie Valley; 2-0; 9

9. Tri-Center; 7-2 ;8

10. Ridge View; 2-0; 11

11. Treynor; 4-2 ;10

12. Lake Mills; 2-0 ;13

13. Lisbon; 4-0; 14

14. Belle Plaine; 6-1; 12

15. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 2-0; NR

Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)

Class 3A

School; Record; LW

1. Kuemper Catholic; 6-0; 1

2. Tipton; 4-0; 2

3. Osage ;2-0 ;4

4. Davenport Assumption; 2-0 ;8

5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 3-0 ;NR

6. Columbus Catholic ;4-1; 5

7. Iowa Falls-Alden; 4-1 ;3

8. Red Oak ;2-3; 7

9. Camanche ;5-0 ;9

10. West Liberty; 4-1; 10

11. Mount Vernon; 2-0 ;12

12. Center Point-Urbana ;11 ;6

13. Humboldt; 5-1 ;NR

14. West Burlington; 4-0; 15

15. Spirit Lake; 6-2 ;14

Dropped Out: Sioux Center (11), Roland-Story (14), Union (T-15)

Class 4A

School; Record ;LW

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2-0; 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2-0; 3

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3-1 ;2

4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 10-0; 6

5. Waverly-Shell Rock; 6-0; 8

6. Pella ;7-1; 5

7. Independence ;5-2; 4

8. Bondurant-Farrar; 6-1 ;11

9. Iowa City Liberty ;5-1; NR

10. Bishop Heelan; 3-3 ;12

11. West Delaware; 2-2; 10

12. Fairfield ;4-0 ;13

13. Clear Creek-Amana; 4-3; 7

14. Oskaloosa ;3-1 ;NR

15. Glenwood; 6-3 ;NR

Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14), Fort Madison (15)

Class 5A

School ;Record; LW

1. Cedar Falls; 8-0; 5

2. Ankeny Centennial; 7-1; 1

3. West Des Moines Valley; 5-1; 2

4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson ;4-2; 3

5. Linn-Mar; 4-3; 4

6. Waukee; 5-3; 11

7. Ankeny; 3-4; 6

8. Dubuque Hempstead; 1-1; 8

9. Pleasant Valley; 4-1; 12

10. Urbandale; 7-2; 13

11. Dowling Catholic ;53 ;14

12. Iowa City West; 2-3; 10

13. Iowa City High; 1-2 ;7

14. Southeast Polk; 4-1 ;NR

15. Johnston; 1-2 ;15

Dropped Out: Indianola (9)

