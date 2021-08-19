PREP ROUNDUP: East boys golf wins with team score of 298 at Dodge Riverside

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The East High School boys golf team shot a collective team score of 298 on Thursday at a Missouri River Conference triangular that involved Le Mars and Council Bluffs Lincoln.

The Black Raiders won the triangular, beating the Bulldogs (349) and Lynx (452).

Drake Anderson won the tournament with an 18-hole score of 72. His back-nine split was stronger, as the East senior shot 33 on the final nine holes.

Ethan Spier shot a 73, good for second place. Spier shot a 6 in hole No. 18, the only time on the day where he had more than five strokes on a hole.

Spier's front-nine split was better at 35.

Le Mars' Dylan Susemiho was third, as he shot a 75. Susemiho recorded a back-nine split of 35. He carded a "2" on hole No. 11.

The Black Raiders took the next three spots in the standings. Cole Johnson was fourth with a 76, Jack Rees fifth at 77, and Aiden Westra sixth at 84.

Cole Brownmiller was the Bulldogs' No. 2 golfer with an 87.

