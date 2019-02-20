BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A District 1
Semifinal
Lawton-Bronson 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 50
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Class 1A District 2
Semifinal
George-Little Rock 75, Trinity Christian High School 44
South O'Brien, Paullina 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 29
Class 1A District 3
Semifinal
Bishop Garrigan 76, West Hancock, Britt 38
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 85, Newman Catholic, Mason City 80
Class 1A District 4
Semifinal
Janesville 61, Saint Ansgar 28
Rockford 60, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53
Class 1A District 5
Semifinal
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50
Dunkerton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58
Class 1A District 6
Semifinal
Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 73, Central City 54
Class 1A District 7
Semifinal
Alburnett 70, Springville 59
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 56
Class 1A District 8
Semifinal
New London 75, Burlington Notre Dame 60
WACO, Wayland 53, Pekin 50
Class 1A District 9
Semifinal
B-G-M 77, Lynnville-Sully 69
Montezuma 70, Baxter 51
Class 1A District 10
Semifinal
Grundy Center 46, Hudson 44
West Fork, Sheffield 64, AGWSR, Ackley 46
Class 1A District 11
Semifinal
Grand View Christian 95, Melcher-Dallas 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Moravia 42
Class 1A District 12
Semifinal
Bedford 43, Murray 41
Central Decatur, Leon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 48
Class 1A District 13
Semifinal
Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Nodaway Valley 61
Earlham 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 55
Class 1A District 14
Semifinal
East Mills 56, Stanton 48
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Sidney 40
Class 1A District 15
Semifinal
Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Audubon 45
Class 1A District 16
Semifinal
Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, River Valley, Correctionville 37
Class 2A District 1
Championship
Boyden-Hull 49, Sioux Center 44
Class 2A District 2
Championship
New Hampton 50, Crestwood, Cresco 36
PAC-LM 70, Forest City 62
Class 2A District 3
Championship
South Hamilton, Jewell 71, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54
Class 2A District 5
Championship
North Linn, Troy Mills 55, Beckman, Dyersville 43
Class 2A District 6
Championship
Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Tipton 41
Class 2A District 7
Championship
Camanche 61, West Branch 60, OT
Class 2A District 8
Championship
Regina, Iowa City 64, Danville 59
Class 2A District 9
Championship
Pella Christian 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66
Class 2A District 10
Championship
Van Meter 51, PCM, Monroe 44
Class 2A District 11
Championship
Dike-New Hartford 61, Denver 55
Class 2A District 12
Championship
Madrid 72, South Central Calhoun 69
Class 2A District 13
Championship
Des Moines Christian 58, Panorama, Panora 29
Class 2A District 14
Championship
Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Class 2A District 15
Championship
OA-BCIG 39, Alta-Aurelia 38
Class 2A District 16
Championship
Rock Valley 60, West Sioux 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A District 1
Championship
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, LeMars 43
Class 4A District 3
Championship
Mason City 71, Gilbert 61
Class 4A District 4
Championship
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Ballard 37
Class 4A District 5
Championship
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 17
Class 4A District 6
Championship
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Keokuk 23
Class 4A District 7
Championship
Marion 57, Fairfield 27
Class 4A District 8
Championship
Grinnell 59, Pella 40
Class 5A District 1
Championship
Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40
Class 5A District 2
Championship
Southeast Polk 78, Des Moines, East 48
Class 5A District 3
Championship
Johnston 72, Ames 59
Class 5A District 4
Championship
Urbandale 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59
Class 5A District 5
Championship
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Cedar Rapids, Washington 62
Class 5A District 6
Championship
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Cedar Falls 56
Class 5A District 7
Championship
Waukee 69, Iowa City West 63
Class 5A District 8
Championship
Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36