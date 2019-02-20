Try 1 month for 99¢

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A District 1

Semifinal

Lawton-Bronson 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 50

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Kingsley-Pierson 38

Class 1A District 2

Semifinal

George-Little Rock 75, Trinity Christian High School 44

South O'Brien, Paullina 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 29

Class 1A District 3

Semifinal

Bishop Garrigan 76, West Hancock, Britt 38

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 85, Newman Catholic, Mason City 80

Class 1A District 4

Semifinal

Janesville 61, Saint Ansgar 28

Rockford 60, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53

Class 1A District 5

Semifinal

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50

Dunkerton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58

Class 1A District 6

Semifinal

Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 73, Central City 54

Class 1A District 7

Semifinal

Alburnett 70, Springville 59

Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 56

Class 1A District 8

Semifinal

New London 75, Burlington Notre Dame 60

WACO, Wayland 53, Pekin 50

Class 1A District 9

Semifinal

B-G-M 77, Lynnville-Sully 69

Montezuma 70, Baxter 51

Class 1A District 10

Semifinal

Grundy Center 46, Hudson 44

West Fork, Sheffield 64, AGWSR, Ackley 46

Class 1A District 11

Semifinal

Grand View Christian 95, Melcher-Dallas 37

North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Moravia 42

Class 1A District 12

Semifinal

Bedford 43, Murray 41

Central Decatur, Leon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 48

Class 1A District 13

Semifinal

Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Nodaway Valley 61

Earlham 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 55

Class 1A District 14

Semifinal

East Mills 56, Stanton 48

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Sidney 40

Class 1A District 15

Semifinal

Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Audubon 45

Class 1A District 16

Semifinal

Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, River Valley, Correctionville 37

Class 2A District 1

Championship

Boyden-Hull 49, Sioux Center 44

Class 2A District 2

Championship

New Hampton 50, Crestwood, Cresco 36

PAC-LM 70, Forest City 62

Class 2A District 3

Championship

South Hamilton, Jewell 71, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54

Class 2A District 5

Championship

North Linn, Troy Mills 55, Beckman, Dyersville 43

Class 2A District 6

Championship

Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Tipton 41

Class 2A District 7

Championship

Camanche 61, West Branch 60, OT

Class 2A District 8

Championship

Regina, Iowa City 64, Danville 59

Class 2A District 9

Championship

Pella Christian 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66

Class 2A District 10

Championship

Van Meter 51, PCM, Monroe 44

Class 2A District 11

Championship

Dike-New Hartford 61, Denver 55

Class 2A District 12

Championship

Madrid 72, South Central Calhoun 69

Class 2A District 13

Championship

Des Moines Christian 58, Panorama, Panora 29

Class 2A District 14

Championship

Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 33

Class 2A District 15

Championship

OA-BCIG 39, Alta-Aurelia 38

Class 2A District 16

Championship

Rock Valley 60, West Sioux 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A District 1

Championship

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, LeMars 43

Class 4A District 3

Championship

Mason City 71, Gilbert 61

Class 4A District 4

Championship

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Ballard 37

Class 4A District 5

Championship

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 17

Class 4A District 6

Championship

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Keokuk 23

Class 4A District 7

Championship

Marion 57, Fairfield 27

Class 4A District 8

Championship

Grinnell 59, Pella 40

Class 5A District 1

Championship

Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40

Class 5A District 2

Championship

Southeast Polk 78, Des Moines, East 48

Class 5A District 3

Championship

Johnston 72, Ames 59

Class 5A District 4

Championship

Urbandale 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59

Class 5A District 5

Championship

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Cedar Rapids, Washington 62

Class 5A District 6

Championship

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Cedar Falls 56

Class 5A District 7

Championship

Waukee 69, Iowa City West 63

Class 5A District 8

Championship

Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36

