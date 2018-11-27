Try 3 months for $3

Rankings

Basketball

NAIA Division II Women

Rank;Last Week;School (First-place votes);Record;Points

1;1;Concordia (12);9-0;312

2;2;Dakota Wesleyan;9-0;302

3;3;Southeastern (Fla.);6-0;291

4;6;College of the Ozarks;7-1;281

5;8;Northwestern;7-1;270

6;4;Marian (Ind.);8-2;260

7;9;Indiana Tech;8-1;249

8;11;Morningside;6-1;247

9;9;St. Francis (Ill.);5-2;224

10;19;Taylor (Ind.);8-3;213

11;25;Antelope Valley (Calif.);7-1;209

12;13;Hastings;6-3;206

13;NR;Sterling (Kan.);7-0;196

14;12;Southern Oregon;4-2;183

15:NR;Dordt;7-2;176

16;20;Tabor (Kan.);5-2;155

17;7;Eastern Oregon;4-2;133

18;24;Rio Grande (Ohio);7-1;129

19:23;Bryan (Tenn.);6-1;123

20;16;Jamestown;5-3;119

21;15;Indiana Wesleyan;6-4;113

22;4;Saint Xavier (Ill.);3-3;112

23;NR;Michigan-Dearborn;8-1;90

24;NR;Huntington (Ind.);7-2;54

25;NR;Midland;5-3;49

25;NR;Milligan (Tenn.);6-0;49

Dropped out: Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Saint Francis (Ind.), Valley City State (N.D.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.).

Receiving votes: Indiana Northwest (48), UC-Merced 47, Bellevue (Neb.) 30, Briar Cliff 28, Lawrence Tech 19, Bethany (Kan.) 13, Saint Francis (Ind.) 13, Rochester (Mich.) 6, Haskell (Kan.) 5, Aquinas (Mich.) 5, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 4, Ave Maria (Fla.) 3, Valley City State (3), Cardinal Stritch 3.

NAIA Division II Men

Rank;Last Week;School (First-place votes);Record;Points

1;1;Indiana Wesleyan (7);9-1;307

2;3;College of Idaho (3);11-1;297

2;4;Morningside (1);7-0;297

4;6;Oklahoma Wesleyan (1);8-0;282

5;8;Marian (Ind.);8-0;276

6;15;Mount Vernon Nazarene;8-0;250

7;2;Indiana East;7-3;241

8;10;Briar Cliff;7-1;237

9;7;Cornerstone (Mich.);8-3;234

10;9;Union (Ky.);7-2;209

11;11;Southeastern (Fla.);5-1;207

11;13;WVU Tech;8-1;207

13;22;Southern Oregon;9-1;201

14;18;Southwestern (Kan.);6-0;184

15;23;Bethel (Ind.);9-1;182

16;5;Indiana Tech;6-4;159

17;23;Warner Pacific (Ore.);6-2;147

18;NR;St. Ambrose;5-1;131

20;20;Indiana Southeast;5-3;116

21;NR;Dordt;8-2;74

22;12;Oregon Tech;8-3;69

23;NR;Spring Arbor (Mich.);9-1;68

24;NR;Voorhees (S.C.);8-3;66

25;NR;Montreat (N.C.);6-0;59

Dropped out: Dakota Wesleyan, Warner (Fla.), Bellevue (Neb,), Saint Francis (Ind.), Trinity International (Ill.), St. Thomas (Fla.).

Receiving votes: Dakota Wesleyan 56, Coastal Georgia 49, UC-Merced 47, Madonna (Mich.) 40, Warner (Fla.) 34, Friends (Kan.) 30, College of the Ozarks 27, Mayville State 23, Bluefield (Va.) 18, Huntington (Ind.) 7, Calumet (Ind.) 4.

