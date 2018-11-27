Rankings
Basketball
NAIA Division II Women
Rank;Last Week;School (First-place votes);Record;Points
1;1;Concordia (12);9-0;312
2;2;Dakota Wesleyan;9-0;302
3;3;Southeastern (Fla.);6-0;291
4;6;College of the Ozarks;7-1;281
5;8;Northwestern;7-1;270
6;4;Marian (Ind.);8-2;260
7;9;Indiana Tech;8-1;249
8;11;Morningside;6-1;247
9;9;St. Francis (Ill.);5-2;224
10;19;Taylor (Ind.);8-3;213
11;25;Antelope Valley (Calif.);7-1;209
12;13;Hastings;6-3;206
13;NR;Sterling (Kan.);7-0;196
14;12;Southern Oregon;4-2;183
15:NR;Dordt;7-2;176
16;20;Tabor (Kan.);5-2;155
17;7;Eastern Oregon;4-2;133
18;24;Rio Grande (Ohio);7-1;129
19:23;Bryan (Tenn.);6-1;123
20;16;Jamestown;5-3;119
21;15;Indiana Wesleyan;6-4;113
22;4;Saint Xavier (Ill.);3-3;112
23;NR;Michigan-Dearborn;8-1;90
24;NR;Huntington (Ind.);7-2;54
25;NR;Midland;5-3;49
25;NR;Milligan (Tenn.);6-0;49
Dropped out: Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Saint Francis (Ind.), Valley City State (N.D.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.).
Receiving votes: Indiana Northwest (48), UC-Merced 47, Bellevue (Neb.) 30, Briar Cliff 28, Lawrence Tech 19, Bethany (Kan.) 13, Saint Francis (Ind.) 13, Rochester (Mich.) 6, Haskell (Kan.) 5, Aquinas (Mich.) 5, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 4, Ave Maria (Fla.) 3, Valley City State (3), Cardinal Stritch 3.
NAIA Division II Men
Rank;Last Week;School (First-place votes);Record;Points
1;1;Indiana Wesleyan (7);9-1;307
2;3;College of Idaho (3);11-1;297
2;4;Morningside (1);7-0;297
4;6;Oklahoma Wesleyan (1);8-0;282
5;8;Marian (Ind.);8-0;276
6;15;Mount Vernon Nazarene;8-0;250
7;2;Indiana East;7-3;241
8;10;Briar Cliff;7-1;237
9;7;Cornerstone (Mich.);8-3;234
10;9;Union (Ky.);7-2;209
11;11;Southeastern (Fla.);5-1;207
11;13;WVU Tech;8-1;207
13;22;Southern Oregon;9-1;201
14;18;Southwestern (Kan.);6-0;184
15;23;Bethel (Ind.);9-1;182
16;5;Indiana Tech;6-4;159
17;23;Warner Pacific (Ore.);6-2;147
18;NR;St. Ambrose;5-1;131
20;20;Indiana Southeast;5-3;116
21;NR;Dordt;8-2;74
22;12;Oregon Tech;8-3;69
23;NR;Spring Arbor (Mich.);9-1;68
24;NR;Voorhees (S.C.);8-3;66
25;NR;Montreat (N.C.);6-0;59
Dropped out: Dakota Wesleyan, Warner (Fla.), Bellevue (Neb,), Saint Francis (Ind.), Trinity International (Ill.), St. Thomas (Fla.).
Receiving votes: Dakota Wesleyan 56, Coastal Georgia 49, UC-Merced 47, Madonna (Mich.) 40, Warner (Fla.) 34, Friends (Kan.) 30, College of the Ozarks 27, Mayville State 23, Bluefield (Va.) 18, Huntington (Ind.) 7, Calumet (Ind.) 4.