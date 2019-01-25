Track/Cross Country
NORTHWESTERN
Joseph Kunert, Humboldt, Iowa: Kunert has competed four years in cross country and three in track heading into his final season this spring at Humboldt High School. He ran on three teams which competed at the Class 3A state meet, including his senior year when the Wildcats finished ninth in the final team standings and he took 29th individually. He earned all-conference three times and was part of teams that won the North Central Conference championship two times. He has personal bests of 2:07 in the 800, 4:50 in the 1,600, 10:12 in the 3,200 and 16:15 in the 5K. An honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in history and secondary education.