Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Katie Peters, Le Mars, Iowa: Peters is a 6-foot middle hitter who recently completed a standout four-year career at Gehlen Catholic High School. She won first-team Class 1A all-state honors for the second straight year, averaging 2.99 kills per game while hitting .391, which ranked second in the War Eagle Conference. Selected to the All-Tournament team at the 1A state tournament for the second straight year, she also recorded 233 digs, 52 blocks and 31 ace serves as the Jays reached the state semifinals the year after finishing as the 1A state runner-up. She accounted for over 1,000 kills in her four-year career and was named the squad’s most valuable player for the second straight year. An academic all-state selection, she is a member of the top honor roll and the Honor Society.
Jadeyn Schutt, Orange City, Iowa: Schutt is a 5-10 setter who played four seasons at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. She averaged 7.3 assists and 2.1 digs while leading the Dutch to the Siouxland Conference championship and the Class 3A state tournament. The unanimous first-team all-conference pick ranked among the Siouxland Conference’s Top 10 with 697 assists, 50 blocks and 45 ace serves while also recording 201 digs. She won academic all-state honors. An honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society, she plans to major in business.