Golf
NORTHWESTERN
Ezra Meyer, Spencer, Iowa: Meyer is a two-time all-state golfer who will play his fourth season at Spencer High School this spring. A two-time Lakes Conference champion, he has earned all-conference accolades three times and was named to the Class 3A all-tournament team as a junior. He was named the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year for the 2018 season and has a 37.1 scoring average. He plans to major in accounting.
Basketball
WAYNE STATE
Awoti Akoi, Sioux Falls: Akoi is a 6-foot-2 center who was a three-year letterwinner at Sioux Falls O’Gorman. A two-year starter, she earned All-Metro Conference first-team honors, helping O’Gorman to a 17-7 record and a sixth-place finish in the 2018 Class AA state tournament, averaging 5.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.
Ashley Gustavson, Mankato, Minn.: Gustavson is a 5-7 shooting guard from Mankato West High School where she is a four-year starter. As a junior, she averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists despite missing eight games to illness. She helped West to its first-ever Minnesota State Class 3A tournament, winning All-City honors and was an All-Big 9 Conference honorable mention pick.
RaeLin Jurgens, Parker, S.D.: Jurgens is a 5-10 forward who has been a five-year starter in basketball and a six-time letterwinner. As a junior, she averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game to earn All-Big East Conference honors.
Josey Ryan, Papillion, Neb.: Ryan is a 5-7 guard from Papillion-LaVista High School who is a three-year starter in basketball. Last season, she averaged 11 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to earn second-team All-Metro honors. She also played for an 18-8 team that reached the Class A state tournament and received honorable mention all-state honors.
Lauren Zacharias, North Liberty, Iowa: Zacharias is a 5-5 point guard from Iowa City West High School where she is a four-year starter. Last season, she averaged 9.7 points, 3.96 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while helping West win the Class 5A state championship, 56-45 over Iowa City High. She had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory.