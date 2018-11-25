Recruits
Triathlon
SOUTH DAKOTA
Tessa Brennan, Aurora, Ill.: Brennan placed 23rd at the 2017 CAMTRI Triathlon Junior North American Championships in Sarasota with a time of 1:03:38. Brennan is also an all-conference cross country runner and distance track athlete for Kaneland High School. She qualified for four-straight Illinois State Cross Country Championships. A member of the National Honor Society, Brennan plans to major in psychology.
Cass Dalbek, Brampton, Ontario: Dalbec was named the Junior Triathlete of the Year three times from 2015-17 while competing with C3 Triathlon Club. She placed 15th at the 2018 Sarasota CAMTRI North American Championships with a time of 1:02:29. She also holds a sixth-place finish at the 2017 Ottawa CAMTRI American Cup. On a regional level, Dalbec captured back-to-back Ontario Provincial Championships in 2017 and 2018. At Heart Lake Secondary School, Dalbec competed for the Hurricanes’ cross country, track and field, lacrosse and volleyball teams. She plans to major in psychology.
Grace Johnson, White Bear Lake, Minn.: Johnson was a member of the White Bear Lake Area High School swimming and track and field teams. She boasts the “A” standard qualifying times for USA Swimming, holding personal bests of 24.77 seconds for the 50 free, 55.00 for the 100 free and 2:03.25 for the 200 free. She helped the Bears capture back-to-back section championships on the track. She plans to major in health sciences.
Maddie Katz, Hamilton, Mass.: Katz was the top-ranked triathlete in the Northeast region in 2016 and was ranked 23rd on the junior elite national circuit in 2017. Katz competes for Nor’easter Triathlon Elite Development and Junior Squad. She placed ninth at the Clermont Elite Development Race with a time of 1:10:51. Katz also competed in swimming and cross country at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. She holds personal bests of 19:56 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course, 5:16 in the 500-yard freestyle in the pool and 18:16 in the 1,650-yard freestyle. An honor roll student, Katz plans to major in medical biology.
Ella Kubas, Milton, Ontario: Kubas was named the 2018 Junior Athlete of the Year by Triathlon Ontario. She placed ninth at the 2018 Sarasota CAMTRI North American Championships with a time of 1:01:35. Kubas was also top-three at the Ontario Provincial Championships the past two years. She placed seventh at the 2017 Junior National Championships and went on to take 16th at the 2017 Pan American Championships. She improved to 12th at the same Pan American event in 2018. Kubas was a standout cross country and track and field athlete at Milton District High School. She won six Halton Region championships on the track, paired with an individual Halton title on the cross country course as a senior. She raced at seven OFSAA Championships in her high school career. Kubas also played volleyball for the Mustangs, helping them capture a Halton title as a sophomore. She plans to major in busines.
Teagan Shapansky, Ottawa, Ontario: Shapansky finished runner-up at the 2018 Ontario Provincial Championships. She placed 17th at the 2018 Sarasota CAMTRI North American Championships with a personal best time of 1:02:38. She also owns a 10th-place finish at the 2017 Magog CAMTRI Triathlon Junior American Championships. Shapansky ran cross country and track at Glebe Collegiate Institute. She captured a pair of NCSSAA City cross country titles and placed seventh at the OFSAA Cross Country Championships. She also competed in cross-country skiing, placing third twice in the Eastern Canadian Championships. An honor roll student, Shapansky plans to major in health sciences.
Olivia Wade, San Diego, Calif.: Wade placed 14th at the 2018 Sarasota CAMTRI North American Championships with a time of 1:02:20. She has several top-10 finishes in meets on the USA Triathlon youth and junior elite circuits. She also competed for the Pointers’ cross country, swimming and diving, and track and field teams. Wade holds personal bests of 18:38 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course and 5:43 for the 500 freestyle in the pool and 11:15 for 3,200 meters on the track. She qualified for the California Cross Country Championships twice. An honor roll student, Wade plans to major in kinesiology and sport management.
Lauren Wilwerding, Omaha: Wilwerding competed for Millard West High School’s cross country and track and field teams. She was a member of the Wildcats’ back-to-back Nebraska state championship cross country teams in 2016 and 2017. She placed 10th as a junior with a time of 19:48.7 for 5,000 meters. Millard West also captured a Nebraska Class A Track and Field Championship title in 2017, when Wilwerding placed fifth in the 3,200 meters in 11:15.78 and sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:11.79. Both times were personal bests. An all-academic honoree for cross country and track, Wilwerding plans to major in health science.
Baseball
NORTHWESTERN
Grant Christy, Urbandale, Iowa: The catcher/corner infielder has lettered three seasons at Des Moines Christian High School. Heading into his senior year, he’s a .276 career hitter with 39 runs, 11 doubles, two home runs and 8 RBIs. Christy landed all-conference honorable mention accolades as well as taking home Gold Glove honors as a junior. He is a member of both the National Honor Society and the honor roll.
Shane Geurink, Norwalk, Iowa: Geurink has pitched three years for Norwalk High School. As a junior, he recorded 16 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. He is coming off a very productive fall playing for the Grand Slam USA Select team. He plans to major in sports management.
Golf
NORTHWESTERN
Tyler Merley, Sheldon, Iowa: Merley has had a standout four-year career playing for Sheldon High School and comes to Northwestern after a semester at Iowa State. He was a first-team all-state selection all four years and placed at the state tournament three times, including a fourth-place finish in 2017. He was a medalist 12 times in high school and a two-time Siouxland Conference champion. He had an 18-hole scoring average of 73 and a tournament low round of 68 (-3). He plans to major in business.
Brock Murphy, Tea, S.D.: Murphy had an outstanding six-year career playing for the Tea Area High School team. He won the 2018 Class A individual state championship while leading the team to the state championship, their second state title in three years (also won in 2016). He captured the Dakota XII Conference individual championship three years and earned medalist honors 15 times in his career. A first-team all-state pick in 2017 and 2018, he has an 18-hole scoring average of 73.4 and a career-best round of 67 (-4). He plans to major in business administration/finance.
Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Jordyn Crow, Adel, Iowa: Crow is a 5-11 middle hitter who played two years at ADM High School. As a senior, she led the Raccoon River Conference with 88 blocks and hit .190 as one of the team’s middle hitters. She averaged 1.4 kills per game and earned honorable mention all-conference honors. An honor roll student, she plans to major in elementary education.