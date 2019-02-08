Football
NORTHWESTERN
Donovan Bustamente, Kansas City, Mo.: Bustamente is a 5-foot-9, 150-pound defensive back who had a standout two-year career playing for Park Hill High School. He accounted for 35 tackles, 30 solo tackles, two interceptions and 15 pass breakups while earning all-conference honors for the second year. He helped lead his team to the state playoff as a senior, finishing with a 5-5 record.
Lane Caballero, Lake Jackson, Texas: Caballero is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound quarterback who played three years for Brazoswood High School. As a senior, he totaled 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns while earning all-county honors. He completed 68 percent of his pass attempts and threw for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas and earned academic all-state honors. He plans to major in sports management/exercise science.
Cade Clayberg, Tea, S.D.: Clayberg is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver/long snapper who played four seasons at Tea Area High School. He earned South Dakota Class A all-state honors as a long snapper and Dakota XII Conference honors as a receiver for an 11-1 team that won the Class A state championship. He was selected as a team captain as both a junior and a senior. An academic all-state pick, he plans to major in business.