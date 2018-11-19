Track and Field
NORTHWESTERN
Sarah Cotton, Ida Grove, Iowa: Cotton has won three letters for track and field heading into her senior season at OABCIG High School. A three-time state qualifier as a sprinter, she finished fourth at the 2018 Class 2A state meet as a member of the 4x200 relay and was also on the fifth-place 4x100 relay. She also qualified for the Drake Relays the last two years and competed in both the AAU Junior Olympics and the USATF Junior Olympics. She has personal best of 13.06 in the 100, 27.5 in the 200 and 1:03.0 in the 400. An honor roll student, she plans to major in exercise science.
Natalie Lausen, Estherville, Iowa: Lausen is a sprinter and hurdler who has competed three years for the Estherville Lincoln Central High School track field heading into her final season this spring. She qualified for the state meet as a member of the sprint medley relay as a junior. She has personal bests of 13.6 in the 100 and 28.9 in the 200. An honor roll student, she plans to major in athletic training.