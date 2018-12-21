Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Lily Anderson, Cherokee, Iowa: Anderson played four seasons at Cherokee High School. As a senior, she ranked second in the Lakes Conference, averaging 8.6 assists per game. Overall, she totaled 805 assists, 247 digs and 35 aces while leading the Braves to a 29-7 season and the Class 2A regional finals. She won all-conference honors for the fourth consecutive year, claiming first-team honors as both a senior and a junior. She also received All-Northwest Iowa honors. A member of the National Honor Society, she plans to major in education.