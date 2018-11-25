Recruits
Baseball
NORTHWESTERN
Grant Christy, Urbandale, Iowa: The catcher/corner infielder has lettered three seasons at Des Moines Christian High School. Heading into his senior year, he’s a .276 career hitter with 39 runs, 11 doubles, two home runs and 8 RBIs. Christy landed all-conference honorable mention accolades as well as taking home Gold Glove honors as a junior. He is a member of both the National Honor Society and the honor roll.
Shane Geurink, Norwalk, Iowa: Geurink has pitched three years for Norwalk High School. As a junior, he recorded 16 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. He is coming off a very productive fall playing for the Grand Slam USA Select team. He plans to major in sports management.
Golf
NORTHWESTERN
Tyler Merley, Sheldon, Iowa: Merley has had a standout four-year career playing for Sheldon High School and comes to Northwestern after a semester at Iowa State. He was a first-team all-state selection all four years and placed at the state tournament three times, including a fourth-place finish in 2017. He was a medalist 12 times in high school and a two-time Siouxland Conference champion. He had an 18-hole scoring average of 73 and a tournament low round of 68 (-3). He plans to major in business.
Brock Murphy, Tea, S.D.: Murphy had an outstanding six-year career playing for the Tea Area High School team. He won the 2018 Class A individual state championship while leading the team to the state championship, their second state title in three years (also won in 2016). He captured the Dakota XII Conference individual championship three years and earned medalist honors 15 times in his career. A first-team all-state pick in 2017 and 2018, he has an 18-hole scoring average of 73.4 and a career-best round of 67 (-4). He plans to major in business administration/finance.
Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Jordyn Crow, Adel, Iowa: Crow is a 5-11 middle hitter who played two years at ADM High School. As a senior, she led the Raccoon River Conference with 88 blocks and hit .190 as one of the team’s middle hitters. She averaged 1.4 kills per game and earned honorable mention all-conference honors. An honor roll student, she plans to major in elementary education.