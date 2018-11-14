Soccer
SOUTH DAKOTA
Bella Alessio, Channahon, Ill.: A goaltender, Allesio earned a national championship with the NSA Shock club team where she totaled three shutouts at the national event. At the prep level, she has started 58 games in net for Minooka Community High School, collecting 30 shutouts. She has earned Southwest Prairie Conference accolades on three occasions with her senior season set to begin this spring.
Mackenzie Anderson, Rosemount, Minn.: A defender, Anderson, an all-state honoree from Rosemount High School, played at the varsity level for four seasons. She helped the Fighting Irish earn state runner-up honors in 2016. She started all four years and was named a team captain. She was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for Rosemount High School. On the club level, Anderson was a Midwest Regional Champion and was a captain for the Minnesota Thunder Academy.
Vivian Boukhalil, Yorba Linda, Calif.: A midfielder, Boukhalil played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Yorba Linda High School, earning an honorable mention from the California Interscholastic Federation. Transitioning to club ball, she played for the Fullerton Rangers Club fulltime. Over the past season, she totaled nine assists and six goals for the Rangers.
Shaylee Gailus, Broomfield, Colo.: A forward, Gailus is a two-time Colorado State Cup Champion with the Broomfield Soccer Club. In 2018, she was named the Colorado Youth Soccer U18 Most Valuable Player while leading the team in scoring. In her prep career, Gailus helped Broomfield High School to the 5A State Championship game in 2018 while ranking 12th in the league for points. She totaled eight goals and five assists during her junior campaign. She is a teammate of fellow signee Isabella Sorge.
Anna Hossfeld, Parker, Colo.: A midfielder, Hossfeld is an honorable mention to the Continental all-League team and a four-year varsity player at Chaparral High School. Over her first three years, she has tallied 31 points from 12 goals and seven assists. At the club level, Hossfeld plays for the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) where she helped the Storm to the Final Four of the Colorado State Cup in both 2017 and 2018.
Caroline Lewis, Adrian, Mich.: A goalkeeper, Lewis is a two-time team MVP at Adrian High School with her senior season to begin in the spring. She was named a team captain for her junior campaign and was named first-team all-Southeastern League. She was also named all-county in her sophomore and junior campaigns. Lewis is also a member of the Michigan Olympic Development Program pool in both 2017 and 2018.
Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre, S.D.: A forward, Mikkelsen is a two-time state champion with T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. She earned first-team all-state accolades in both 2017 and 2018 while tallying 54 goals and 43 assists over her career. In her four-year varsity career, Mikkelsen helped T.F. Riggs to a 46-6-6 overall record. At the club level, she plays for Oahe FC.
Isabelle Sorge, Thornton, Colo.: A midfielder, Sorge is a three-year varsity letter winner at Broomfield High School, where she helped the Eagles advance to the 5A State Championship game. She has totaled seven goals and six assists in her prep career. At the club level, Sorge is a two-time Colorado State Cup Champion and helped Broomfield Soccer Club reach the quarterfinals of the Far West Regional. She is a teammate to fellow signee Shaylee Gailus.
Becca Zimmerman, Oconomowoc, Wis.: A midfielder, Zimmerman is a six-time Wisconsin State Cup Champion with North Shore United, where she was named a team captain. Playing for Oconomowoc High School, Zimmerman has been twice named all-conference before committing herself to the club level beginning with her junior campaign. She led the Raccoons in scoring both her freshman and sophomore seasons.