Track and Field
NORTHWESTERN
Carter Pennings, Orange City, Iowa: A senior at MOC-Floyd Valley High School, Pennings is an academic all-conference selection from the Siouxland Conference who has a personal best time of 1:02 in the 400-meter hurdles. A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in biology/health professions.
Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Danielle Kroeze, Orange City, Iowa: The 5-foot-8 outside hitter and defensive specialist played three years at Unity Christian High School, helping the Knights reach the Class 2A state tournament each season. As a senior, she totaled 86 kills, 30 ace serves and averaged 1.9 digs per set while helping Unity to a 32-7 record and the 2A state tournament finals. She served 95 percent for the season and earned honorable mention War Eagle Conference honors. An honor roll student, she plans to major in biology/health professions.