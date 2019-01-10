Volleyball
NORTHWESTERN
Brianna Kleinwolterink, Hull, Iowa: Kleinwolterink is a 5-foot-5 libero who played three seasons at Boyden-Hull. As a senior, she totaled 313 digs (3.8 per game) while helping the Comets to a 19-12 record and an appearance in the Class 2A regional finals. She also ranked sixth in the Siouxland Conference this season with 43 aces and earned third-team all-conference honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to major in either elementary education or physical therapy.