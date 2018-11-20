Basketball
DORDT
Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center, Iowa: Bleeker, a senior at Sioux Center High School, averaged 15 points per game a year ago and shot 54 percent from the field (including 41 percent from three-point range) while helping the Warriors to an 18-5 record. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while winning Siouxland Conference all-conference honors. He plans to study business.
Camden Bialas, Parker, S.D.: Bialas, a 6-foot-9 senior from Parker High School, averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots per game while winning all-conference honors. As a sophomore, he won all-Class B state tournament honors. He plans to study engineering.
Brooke Thomsen, Tyler, Minn.: Thomsen averaged 16 points per game as a junior for Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School. She shot 60 percent from the field. She plans to study engineering.
Abby Geer, Gillette, Wyo.: Geer is a 5-5 guard who averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists per game at Thunder Basin High School. The team’s captain helped the squad to a 22-7 record and a third-place finish in the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament and second place in the Wyoming 4A East Conference. During the state tournament, she earned a sportsmanship award. She plans to study education.
NORTHWESTERN
Emilee Danner, Westside, Iowa: Danner heads into her senior season at Ar-We-Va High School with three prior years of varsity basketball experience. She won first-team Class 1A all-state honors as a junior, averaging 20.0 points per game, which ranked fifth in that class. She also ranked third in Class 1A with 121 steals and 46 blocked shots while also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. She won first-team all-conference honors for the third straight year and enters her senior year with 937 career points. A member of the National Honor Society, she plans to major in biology/health professions.