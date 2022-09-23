 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See the football scores from the Sioux City area for Sept. 23, 2022

IOWA

Ames 57, North 28

Ankeny Centennial 31, Sioux City East 28

Bishop Heelan 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Carroll 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Central Lyon 43, Cherokee 8

Gehlen Catholic 48, Akron-Westfield 26

Glidden-Ralston 46, River Valley 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16

Hinton 32, Westwood 6

Kuemper Catholic 57, West Monona 6

LeMars 49, Storm Lake 10

Ridge View 29, Sioux Central 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6

South O'Brien 28, MMCRU 7

Spencer 28, Denison-Schleswig 14

Spirit Lake 28, OABCIG 13

St. Mary's, Remsen 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 12

Unity Christian 42, Okoboji, Milford 6

West Lyon 29, Sheldon 3

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 22

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

NEBRASKA 

Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36

Bennington 41, Elkhorn 21

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32

Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0

Millard West 63, South Sioux City 0

Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19

Pierce 58, Wayne 6

Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

Wynot 45, Creighton 16

SOUTH DAKOTA 

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7

Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7

Vermillion 28, Custer 0

West Central 34, Canton 12

Beresford 54, Lennox 35

