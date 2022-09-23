See the football scores from the Sioux City area for Sept. 23, 2022

IOWA
Ames 57, North 28
Ankeny Centennial 31, Sioux City East 28
Bishop Heelan 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Carroll 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Central Lyon 43, Cherokee 8
Gehlen Catholic 48, Akron-Westfield 26
Glidden-Ralston 46, River Valley 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16
Hinton 32, Westwood 6
Kuemper Catholic 57, West Monona 6
LeMars 49, Storm Lake 10
Ridge View 29, Sioux Central 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6
People are also reading…
South O'Brien 28, MMCRU 7
Spencer 28, Denison-Schleswig 14
Spirit Lake 28, OABCIG 13
St. Mary's, Remsen 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 12
Unity Christian 42, Okoboji, Milford 6
West Lyon 29, Sheldon 3
West Sioux 49, Western Christian 22
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 0
NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 37, Wisner-Pilger 36
Bennington 41, Elkhorn 21
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wakefield 32
Homer 43, Tri County Northeast 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Crofton 0
Millard West 63, South Sioux City 0
Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19
Pierce 58, Wayne 6
Stanton 83, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Wynot 45, Creighton 16
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7
Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7
Vermillion 28, Custer 0
West Central 34, Canton 12
Beresford 54, Lennox 35