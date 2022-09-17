See the Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 16

IOWA
Ar-We-Va 51, River Valley 38
Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7
Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14
Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0
Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Gehlen Catholic 28, Hinton 26
Harlan 49, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 34
Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12
LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0
OABCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8
Sheldon 18, Okoboji 0
Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13
Sioux Central 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Sioux City East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6
Remsen St. Mary's 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Treynor 48, West Monona 0
Underwood 55, East Sac County 0
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee 0
West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28
Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7
Westwood 29, Lawton-Bronson 23
Woodbury Central 41, Akron-Westfield 7
NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 35, Centennial 0
Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0
Bloomfield 44, Osmond 6
Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13
Malcolm 35, Tekamah-Herman 0
Neligh-Oakdale 50, Elkhorn Valley 30
Oakland-Craig 51, Ponca 14
Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35
South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 60
Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20
Tri County 24, David City 21
Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26
Wayne 27, Raymond Central 26
Winside 48, Walthill 8
Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester 27
Beresford 20, Flandreau 12
Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6
Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20
West Central 33, Vermillion 0