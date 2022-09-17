 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 16

IOWA

Ar-We-Va 51, River Valley 38

Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0

Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Gehlen Catholic 28, Hinton 26

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 34

Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12

LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0

OABCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8

Sheldon 18, Okoboji 0

Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13

Sioux Central 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sioux City East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6

Remsen St. Mary's 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee 0

West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7

Westwood 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Woodbury Central 41, Akron-Westfield 7

NEBRASKA 

Battle Creek 35, Centennial 0

Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0

Bloomfield 44, Osmond 6

Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13

Malcolm 35, Tekamah-Herman 0

Neligh-Oakdale 50, Elkhorn Valley 30

Oakland-Craig 51, Ponca 14

Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35

South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 60

Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20

Tri County 24, David City 21

Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26

Wayne 27, Raymond Central 26

Winside 48, Walthill 8

Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester 27

Beresford 20, Flandreau 12

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6

Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20

West Central 33, Vermillion 0

