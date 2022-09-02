Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football scoreboard for Week 2

IOWA
East 28, North 2
Le Mars 28, Bishop Heelan 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 60, River Valley 6
Newell-Fonda 72, Siouxland Christian 0
Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0
Kingsley-Pierson 67, Ar-We-Va 19
H-M-S 50, Gehlen Catholic 25
Alta-Aurelia 14, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 40, MMCRU 32
South O’Brien 17, Sheldon 0
Westwood 26, IKM-Manning 18
Woodbury Central 41, Logan-Magnolia 6
Western Christian 27, BHRV 20
People are also reading…
Sioux Central 42, Manson NW Webster 7
Eagle Grove 30, MVAOCOU 20
Ridge View 12, East Sac 3
Central Lyon/G-LR 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
OABCIG 42, Storm Lake 0
Cherokee 52, West Monona 30
Sibley-Ocheyedan 15, Okoboji 6
Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0
West Lyon 43, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Unity Christian 7
Denison-Schleswig 22, Council Bluffs Lincoln 7
Spencer 37, Mason City 29
NEBRASKA
Archbishop Bergan 26, Ponca 13
Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0
Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10
Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36
Crete 15, Lexington 13
Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Guardian Angels 14
O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0
Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7
Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7
Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28
Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6
West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0
Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26
Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 40, Chamberlain 8
Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8
Lennox 21, Vermillion 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0
Beresford 7, Canton 6