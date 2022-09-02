 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football scoreboard for Week 2

IOWA

East 28, North 2

Le Mars 28, Bishop Heelan 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 60, River Valley 6

Newell-Fonda 72, Siouxland Christian 0

Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0

Kingsley-Pierson 67, Ar-We-Va 19

H-M-S 50, Gehlen Catholic 25

Alta-Aurelia 14, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton 40, MMCRU 32

South O’Brien 17, Sheldon 0

Westwood 26, IKM-Manning 18

Woodbury Central 41, Logan-Magnolia 6

Western Christian 27, BHRV 20

Sioux Central 42, Manson NW Webster 7

Eagle Grove 30, MVAOCOU 20

Ridge View 12, East Sac 3

Central Lyon/G-LR 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

OABCIG 42, Storm Lake 0

Cherokee 52, West Monona 30

Sibley-Ocheyedan 15, Okoboji 6

Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0

West Lyon 43, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14

West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14

MOC-Floyd Valley 34, Unity Christian 7

Denison-Schleswig 22, Council Bluffs Lincoln 7

Spencer 37, Mason City 29

NEBRASKA

Archbishop Bergan 26, Ponca 13

Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0

Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10

Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36

Crete 15, Lexington 13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Guardian Angels 14

O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0

Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7

Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7

Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28

Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6

West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0

Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26

Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 40, Chamberlain 8

Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8

Lennox 21, Vermillion 12

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0

Beresford 7, Canton 6

