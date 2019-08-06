{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wright pitches against Bishop Heelan during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on July 24.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released the all-district teams. Here are the area recipients. 

Class 1A

Northwest District

First team

P: Kaden Huisman, Central Lyon, senior

P: Nick Jacobs, Akron-Westfield, senior

P: Nathan Keck, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

P: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary's, sophomore

C: Skyler Waldschmit, Remsen St. Mary's, junior

C: Ben Hargens, Sioux Central, senior

1B: Austin Degen, Ridge View, senior

2B: Kyler Krieg, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

SS: Matt Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, junior

3B: Spencer Schorg, Remsen St. Mary's, junior

OF: Damon Schmid, Kingsley-Pierson, freshman

OF: Luke Olesen, Lawton-Bronson, junior

OF: Caden Webber, Sioux Central, senior

UT: R.J. Rojas, Newell-Fonda, senior

UT: Jessen Reinking, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

UT: Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, junior

UT: Ivan Abonce, HMS, senior

Second team

P: Jake Hanson, Sioux Central, senior

P: Jakob Schultz, Woodbury Central, junior

P: Jack Anderson, Akron-Westfield, junior

P: Joel Johnson, MMCRU, senior

C: Aaron Hartman, Akron-Westfield, senior

1B: Brayden Ricke, Remsen St. Mary's, junior

2B; Zach Springer, Central Lyon, senior

SS: Kaleb Bleil, Woodbury Central, freshman

3B: Dean Jenness, MMCRU, senior

OF: Xavier Galles, Remsen St. Mary's, sophomore

OF: Dylan Collison, West Monona, senior

OF: Logan Gross, Ridge View, junior

UT: Andrew Prescott, MMCRU, senior

UT: Sam Miller, Westwood, junior

UT: Taylor Steffens, South O'Brien, senior

UT: Zack Kraft, Gehlen Catholic, sophomore

UT: Brandon Coble, West Monona, junior

Class 2A

Northwest District

First team

P: Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, junior

P: Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU, senior

C: Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, junior

C: Blake Beller, Hinton, senior

2B: Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, junior

SS: Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia, junior

3B: Tate Kounkel, Hinton, junior

OF: Ben Newman, Spirit Lake, senior

OF: Chris Halbur, Okoboji, senior

UT: Aiden Brock, Hinton, senior

UT: Josh Van Beek, West Lyon, junior

UT: Lane Kamerman, Sioux Center, sophomore

UT: Zak Scott, MVAOCOU, senior

Second team

P: Issac Bruggeman, West Lyon, junior

P: Braden Vonk, Hinton, junior

P: Lawton Kramer, Spirit Lake, junior

C: Michael Ryherd, Alta-Aurelia, junior

1B: Easton Fleshman, West Lyon, freshman

2B: Trey Englemann, Alta-Aurelia, sophomore

SS: Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center, senior

OF: Jackson Kramer, West Lyon, sophomore

OF: Ely Funderman, MVAOCOU, senior

UT: Eric Stephan, Alta-Aurelia, sennior

UT: Ethan Mortensen, OABCIG, senior

UT: Max Carney, Spirit Lake, sophomore

UT: Tanner Schouten, Unity Christian, sophomore

Class 3A

Northwest District

First team

P: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan, junior

P: Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, sophomore

P: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

C: Ben Raveling, Storm Lake, sophomore

2B: Mike Pithan, Bishop Heelan, senior

SS: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan, junior

3B: Marcus Klemme, Spencer, senior

OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan, junior

OF: Josh Pratt, Le Mars, junior

OF: Eric Salazar, BHRV, junior

UT: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

UT: Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig, sophomore

Second team

P: TJ Chamberlain, Bishop Heelan, senior

P: Cody Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

P: Ethan James, Storm Lake, senior

C: Mason Parrott, Le Mars, sophomore

C: Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig, sophomore

1B: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan, junior

2B: Adam DeBoer, MOC-FV, junior

OF: Drew Price, Storm Lake, senior

OF: Alex Godfredsen, BHRV, sophomore

UT: Eli TeGrotenhuis, MOC-FV, senior

UT: Jake Massey, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

Class 4A

West District

First team

P: Trent Frerichs, North, senior

P: Alec Nieman, West, senior

P: Tyler Kjose, North, junior

C: Alec Patino, East, junior

C: Hunter Krommenhoek, North, senior

1B: Nate Zyzda, East, senior

2B: Drew Olson, East, senior

OF: Colton DeRocher, East, senior

UT: Noah McWilliams, East, senior

Second team

P: Connor James, West, senior

P: Hudson Krommenhoek, North, senior

C: Jaren Hollingshead, West, junior

1B: Jesse Elgert, West, junior

OF: Tyrell Blakey, North, senior

OF: Ray Ray Douglas, East, senior

UT: Allex Eslick, West, senior

Class 1A

Northwest District

First team

