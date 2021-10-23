 Skip to main content
South Dakota prep football scores from Oct. 21-22

Friday's games

Lower Brule def. Crazy Horse, forfeit

Red Cloud 45, Little Wound 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Crow Creek 0

Thursday's scores

Brookings 21, Pierre 14

Canton 43, Lennox 28

Chamberlain 29, Custer 26

Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6

Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14

Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT

Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Washington 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24

Spearfish 28, Belle Fourche 14

Sturgis Brown 40, Douglas 13

Tea Area 27, West Central 13

Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6

Yankton 20, Watertown 13

Class 9A State

First Round

Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20

DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6

Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6

Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6

Warner 54, Philip 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Class 9AA State

First Round

Canistota 22, Florence/Henry 20

Garretson 28, Hamlin 7

Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22

Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Lyman 30, Stanley County 0

Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15

Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12

Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8

Class 9B State

First Round

Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0

Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0

Faulkton 52, Colome 0

Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14

Harding County 26, New Underwood 12

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0

Potter County 52, Jones County 6

Class 11B State

First Round

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Redfield 6

Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28

McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20

Wagner 28, Groton Area 21

Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0

