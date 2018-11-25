Special Olympics Bowling
The Sioux City Knights delegation of Special Olympics Iowa recently competed in the state bowling tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 17. Thirty Knights competed in the state tournament. The following are results.
Gold medals for singles: Anthony Hinners, Sara Ubben, Tressie Bauer, Tiffani Johnson, Brandon Kobes.
Silver medals for singles: Brandon Roelfs, Adam Buckmeier, Sheryl Harvey, Chuck Anderson, Dona Swearingen, Alan Schultz.
Bronze medals for singles: Jessica Copple, Roger Peasley.
Fourth place for singles: Preston Kimsey, Molly Murphy.
Fifth place for singles: Sherry Jones.
Gold medals for doubles: Miguel McNaughton and Matthew Merritt.
Gold medals for unified doubles: Robin Hair and Tiffany Bauerly.
Silver medals for unified doubles: Christina and Eric Rasmussen, Heather and Savannah Pencil.
Gold medal for unified team: Benjamin, Jacob, Jennifer, Chad Millikan.