SPORTS BRIEFS: IBCA All-Star games to be played Saturday at Dallas Center-Grimes

Umude enters transfer portal

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota men's basketball senior Stanley Umude announced Friday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

He led the Coyotes in scoring all season with 21.6 points overall and recorded 20.9 points per game in league play. Umude finished the season 9th in the nation in scoring. Umude has recorded 20 plus points 14 times and 30 plus points five times including a career-high 41 points against SDSU in December. He is currently 11th in program history in total points (1,520), was a two-time Summit League Player of the Week, and was the Summit League December Athlete of the Month.

Umude recorded games of 24 and 23 in USD's two games at the conference tournament in Sioux Falls.

"I never thought South Dakota could become a second home to me but it did," Umude said Friday on social media. "My four years here have been a blesssing and I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I made.

"With that being said, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft process while maintaining the option to return to school for one more year. I will also be entering the transfer portal to explore my options as a Grad transfer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0