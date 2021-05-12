 Skip to main content
THURSDAY'S AREA TRACK AND FIELD STATE QUALIFYING MEETS
All meets start at 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Lawton-Bronson

Akron-Westfield; Gehlen Catholic; George-Little Rock Harris-Lake Park (Boys Only); Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Lawton-Bronson; MMCRU; River Valley; Siouxland Christian; South O’Brien; Remsen St. Mary's; Trinity Christian; Westwood; Whiting

At West Harrison

Ar-We-Va; Boyer Valley; East Mills; Fremont-Mills; Heartland Christian; Iowa School for the Deaf; Logan-Magnolia; Riverside; Sidney; Council Bluffs St. Albert; Tri-Center; West Harrison; West Monona; Woodbine

CLASS 2A

At West Sioux (Hawarden)

Central Lyon; Cherokee; Hinton; KPWC; Okoboji; Sheldon; Sibley-Ocheyedan; Spirit Lake (Boys Only); Unity Christian; West Lyon; West Sioux; Western Christian

At Treynor

ACGC; AHSTW; Clarinda; Kuemper Catholic; Missouri Valley; MVAOCOU; Panorama; Red Oak; Shenandoah; Treynor; Underwood; West Central Valley

CLASS 3A

At MOC-Floyd Valley (Orange City)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Le Mars; MOC-Floyd Valley; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sioux Center; Spencer; Storm Lake; Spirit Lake Park (Girls Only)

At Glenwood

Atlantic; Bishop Heelan; Carroll; Clarke; Creston; Denison-Schleswig; Glenwood; Harlan

CLASS 4A 

At CBAL (Wickersham Complex)

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson; WDM Dowling Catholic; Lewis Central; Sioux City East; Sioux City North; Sioux City West; West Des Moines Valley

