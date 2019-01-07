USHL Power Rankings
The following are the January United States Hockey League Power Rankings presented by USA Hockey Magazine, as selected by a panel of media members from around the league. First-place votes are in parenthesis. Records are as of Jan. 8
;W-L-OT;PREV
1. Muskegon (14);24-6-1;1
2. Tri-City (3);23-6-2;2
3. Waterloo;19-8-4;4
4. Des Moines;20-10-3;5
5. Sioux City;16-8-4;3
6. Chicago;17-12-1;8
7. Sioux Falls;17-9-3;11
8. Fargo;16-10-3;6
9. Dubuque;13-12-3;10
10. Cedar Rapids;14-12-4;9
11. Central Illinois;15-13-2;7
12. Youngstown;14-12-3;14
13. Green Bay;11-15-4;12
14. Team USA;10-11-3;13
15. Omaha;8-17-4;16
16. Lincoln;8-17-4;15
17. Madison;6-18-4;17