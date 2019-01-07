Try 1 month for 99¢

USHL Power Rankings

The following are the January United States Hockey League Power Rankings presented by USA Hockey Magazine, as selected by a panel of media members from around the league. First-place votes are in parenthesis. Records are as of Jan. 8

;W-L-OT;PREV

1. Muskegon (14);24-6-1;1

2. Tri-City (3);23-6-2;2

3. Waterloo;19-8-4;4

4. Des Moines;20-10-3;5

5. Sioux City;16-8-4;3

6. Chicago;17-12-1;8

7. Sioux Falls;17-9-3;11

8. Fargo;16-10-3;6

9. Dubuque;13-12-3;10

10. Cedar Rapids;14-12-4;9

11. Central Illinois;15-13-2;7

12. Youngstown;14-12-3;14

13. Green Bay;11-15-4;12

14. Team USA;10-11-3;13

15. Omaha;8-17-4;16

16. Lincoln;8-17-4;15

17. Madison;6-18-4;17

