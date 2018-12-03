Try 1 month for 99¢

Volleyball

The Lincoln Journal Star has announced its Nebraska Super State and all-state volleyball teams. The following are northeast Nebraska’s selections from the Sioux City Journal’s sports coverage area.

Class C1

Honorable Mention

Wayne: Emily Armstrong, Ashton Boyer, Lauren Pick

Class C2

First Team

Hartington Cedar Catholic: Jada Cattau, Madison Wieseler

Honorable Mention

BRLD: Brandi Simonsen, Halle Wortman.

Crofton: Josie Sanger, Danielle Steffen.

Hartington Cedar Catholic: Kenlee Goeden, Megan Geimes, Abby Hochstein, Brianna Miller, Aiden Wortmann.

Homer: Emily Rasmussen.

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge: Lorna Maxon.

Ponca: Kaci Day, Josie Reed.

Class D1

Honorable Mention

Hartington-Newcastle: Isabelle Harms.

Class D2

Honorable Mention

Wynot: Whitney Hochstein, Shalee Planer, Edyn Sandbrek, Noelle Weisler.

