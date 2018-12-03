Volleyball
The Lincoln Journal Star has announced its Nebraska Super State and all-state volleyball teams. The following are northeast Nebraska’s selections from the Sioux City Journal’s sports coverage area.
Class C1
Honorable Mention
Wayne: Emily Armstrong, Ashton Boyer, Lauren Pick
Class C2
First Team
Hartington Cedar Catholic: Jada Cattau, Madison Wieseler
Honorable Mention
BRLD: Brandi Simonsen, Halle Wortman.
Crofton: Josie Sanger, Danielle Steffen.
Hartington Cedar Catholic: Kenlee Goeden, Megan Geimes, Abby Hochstein, Brianna Miller, Aiden Wortmann.
Homer: Emily Rasmussen.
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge: Lorna Maxon.
Ponca: Kaci Day, Josie Reed.
Class D1
Honorable Mention
Hartington-Newcastle: Isabelle Harms.
Class D2
Honorable Mention
Wynot: Whitney Hochstein, Shalee Planer, Edyn Sandbrek, Noelle Weisler.