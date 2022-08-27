WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

IOWA
Alta-Aurelia 28, West Monona 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0
Central Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Des Moines Lincoln 49, West 12
Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Storm Lake 0
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 21, Unity Christian 13
Lawton-Bronson 29, Akron-Westfield 13
LeMars 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
MMCRU 38, Cherokee 22
Newell-Fonda 28, West Bend-Mallard 14
People are also reading…
North Union 39, Okoboji 0
OABCIG 47, Ridge View 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 40, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Sioux Center 14, Sheldon 6
East 35, Bishop Heelan 3
South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7
South O'Brien 32, Sioux Central 0
Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 16
Remsen St. Mary's 42, Harris-Lake Park 7
West Sioux 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Western Christian 21, West Lyon 7
Westwood 48, MVAOCOU 18
Woodbury Central 41, Hinton 13
NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13
Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Bloomfield 51, Winside 16
Crofton 42, Summerland 20
Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7
Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8
Homer 35, Bancroft-Rosalie 24
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25
Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12
Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8
Pierce 38, Wahoo 7
Plainview 30, Wakefield 28
Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25
Randolph 58, Walthill 0
Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
Beresford 41, Milbank 6
Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8
Yankton 45, Mitchell 6