WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

IOWA

Alta-Aurelia 28, West Monona 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0

Central Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Des Moines Lincoln 49, West 12

Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Storm Lake 0

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 21, Unity Christian 13

Lawton-Bronson 29, Akron-Westfield 13

LeMars 17, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

MOC-Floyd Valley 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

MMCRU 38, Cherokee 22

Newell-Fonda 28, West Bend-Mallard 14

North Union 39, Okoboji 0

OABCIG 47, Ridge View 0

Ruthven-Ayrshire 40, Kingsley-Pierson 38

Sioux Center 14, Sheldon 6

East 35, Bishop Heelan 3

South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7

South O'Brien 32, Sioux Central 0

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 16

Remsen St. Mary's 42, Harris-Lake Park 7

West Sioux 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Western Christian 21, West Lyon 7

Westwood 48, MVAOCOU 18

Woodbury Central 41, Hinton 13

NEBRASKA

Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13

Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Bloomfield 51, Winside 16

Crofton 42, Summerland 20

Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7

Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8

Homer 35, Bancroft-Rosalie 24

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25

Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12

Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8

Pierce 38, Wahoo 7

Plainview 30, Wakefield 28

Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25

Randolph 58, Walthill 0

Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18

Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20

SOUTH DAKOTA 

Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6

Beresford 41, Milbank 6

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0

Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8

Yankton 45, Mitchell 6

