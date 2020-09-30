 Skip to main content
WEEK 5 IATC CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS
CLASS 4A BOYS

  1. Dowling Catholic
  2. Sioux City North
  3. Cedar Falls
  4. Dubuque Hempstead
  5. Waukee 
  6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  7. Johnston
  8. Pleasant Valley
  9. Norwalk
  10. Iowa City Liberty
  11. Ankeny Centennial
  12. Urbandale
  13. WDM Valley
  14. Ankeny
  15. Southeast Polk

CLASS 4A GIRLS

  1. Johnston
  2. Linn-Mar
  3. WDM Valley
  4. Waukee
  5. Southeast Polk
  6. Ankeny Centennial
  7. Ankeny
  8. Dubuque Hempstead
  9. Bettendorf
  10. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  11. Urbandale
  12. Dubuque Senior
  13. Indianola
  14. Norwalk
  15. Dowling Catholic

CLASS 3A BOYS

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Pella
  3. Marion
  4. North Polk
  5. Solon
  6. Center Point-Urbana
  7. Mount Vernon/Lisbon
  8. Carlisle
  9. Decorah
  10. ADM
  11. Le Mars
  12. Waverly-Shell Rock
  13. Clear Creek Amana 
  14. West Delaware
  15. Humboldt

CLASS 3A GIRLS

  1. Dubuque Wahlert
  2. Ballard
  3. Bishop Heelan
  4. Glenwood
  5. Solon
  6. Harlan
  7. Decorah
  8. Mount Vernon/Lisbon
  9. Assumption
  10. Spencer
  11. ADM
  12. Dallas Center-Grimes
  13. Carlisle
  14. Charles City
  15. Atlantic

CLASS 2A BOYS

  1. Danville/New London
  2. Denver
  3. Tipton
  4. Davis County
  5. Mid-Prairie
  6. Williamsburg
  7. Western Christian
  8. DSM Christian
  9. Albia
  10. Central Decatur
  11. Jesup
  12. Okoboji
  13. North Fayette Valley
  14. GC/GR
  15. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon

CLASS 2A GIRLS

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Mid-Prairie
  3. Jesup
  4. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson
  5. Roland-Story
  6. Starmont
  7. Panorama
  8. Davis County
  9. Tipton
  10. Dike-New Hartford
  11. Denver
  12. DSM Christian
  13. Danville/New London
  14. North Fayette Valley
  15. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon

CLASS 1A BOYS

  1. Madrid
  2. Earlham
  3. South Winneshiek
  4. Maquoketa Valley
  5. Pekin
  6. Bellevue
  7. Ogden
  8. Newman Catholic
  9. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
  10. Nodaway Valley
  11. West Fork
  12. Central Springs
  13. Cascade
  14. Siouxland Christian
  15. Calamus-Wheatland

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

  1. Hudson
  2. Pekin
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. South Winneshiek
  5. AHSTW
  6. Newman Catholic
  7. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
  8. Van Meter
  9. Logan-Magnolia
  10. Prince of Peace 
  11. Nashua-Plainfield
  12. St. Edmond
  13. North Linn
  14. Tri-Center
  15. Montezuma
