WEEK 5 IATC CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

CLASS 4A BOYS
- Dowling Catholic
- Sioux City North
- Cedar Falls
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Waukee
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
- Pleasant Valley
- Norwalk
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny Centennial
- Urbandale
- WDM Valley
- Ankeny
- Southeast Polk
CLASS 4A GIRLS
- Johnston
- Linn-Mar
- WDM Valley
- Waukee
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny Centennial
- Ankeny
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Urbandale
- Dubuque Senior
- Indianola
- Norwalk
- Dowling Catholic
CLASS 3A BOYS
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Pella
- Marion
- North Polk
- Solon
- Center Point-Urbana
- Mount Vernon/Lisbon
- Carlisle
- Decorah
- ADM
- Le Mars
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Clear Creek Amana
- West Delaware
- Humboldt
CLASS 3A GIRLS
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Ballard
- Bishop Heelan
- Glenwood
- Solon
- Harlan
- Decorah
- Mount Vernon/Lisbon
- Assumption
- Spencer
- ADM
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Carlisle
- Charles City
- Atlantic
CLASS 2A BOYS
- Danville/New London
- Denver
- Tipton
- Davis County
- Mid-Prairie
- Williamsburg
- Western Christian
- DSM Christian
- Albia
- Central Decatur
- Jesup
- Okoboji
- North Fayette Valley
- GC/GR
- George-Little Rock/Central Lyon
CLASS 2A GIRLS
- Williamsburg
- Mid-Prairie
- Jesup
- Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson
- Roland-Story
- Starmont
- Panorama
- Davis County
- Tipton
- Dike-New Hartford
- Denver
- DSM Christian
- Danville/New London
- North Fayette Valley
- George-Little Rock/Central Lyon
CLASS 1A BOYS
- Madrid
- Earlham
- South Winneshiek
- Maquoketa Valley
- Pekin
- Bellevue
- Ogden
- Newman Catholic
- Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
- Nodaway Valley
- West Fork
- Central Springs
- Cascade
- Siouxland Christian
- Calamus-Wheatland
CLASS 1A GIRLS
- Hudson
- Pekin
- Iowa City Regina
- South Winneshiek
- AHSTW
- Newman Catholic
- Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
- Van Meter
- Logan-Magnolia
- Prince of Peace
- Nashua-Plainfield
- St. Edmond
- North Linn
- Tri-Center
- Montezuma
