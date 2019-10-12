IOWA

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8

Central Lyon 39, Okoboji, Milford 0

Cherokee, Washington 44, MVAOCOU 0

Des Moines Hoover 46, North 27

Dowling Catholic 61, East 7

Gehlen Catholic 14, South O'Brien 7

Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0

Hinton 47, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0

Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8

LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan 7

OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Sioux Central 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0

South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7

Southeast Polk 75, West 0

Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, West Bend-Mallard 0

Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0

Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Lawton-Bronson 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0

Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0

West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28

Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

SOUTH DAKOTA 

Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8

Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0

Huron 15, Yankton 12

Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14

Madison 25, West Central 12

McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18

Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15

St. Thomas More 42, Douglas 6

Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Vermillion 49, Todd County 14

NEBRASKA

Allen 52, Wausa 26

Bloomfield 40, Randolph 18

Emerson-Hubbard 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, Crofton 7

Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 20

Hastings 24, Seward 14

Neligh-Oakdale 76, Madison 28

Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Waverly 21, 2OT

Osmond 50, Winside 20

Stanton 26, Ponca 14

Wayne 28, West Point-Beemer 11

Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36

