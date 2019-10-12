IOWA
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
Central Lyon 39, Okoboji, Milford 0
Cherokee, Washington 44, MVAOCOU 0
Des Moines Hoover 46, North 27
Dowling Catholic 61, East 7
Gehlen Catholic 14, South O'Brien 7
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Hinton 47, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8
LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan 7
OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sioux Central 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0
South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
Southeast Polk 75, West 0
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, West Bend-Mallard 0
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0
Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Lawton-Bronson 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0
Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0
West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28
Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8
Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0
Huron 15, Yankton 12
Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14
Madison 25, West Central 12
McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18
Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15
St. Thomas More 42, Douglas 6
Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Vermillion 49, Todd County 14
NEBRASKA
Allen 52, Wausa 26
Bloomfield 40, Randolph 18
Emerson-Hubbard 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, Crofton 7
Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 20
Hastings 24, Seward 14
Neligh-Oakdale 76, Madison 28
Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Waverly 21, 2OT
Osmond 50, Winside 20
Stanton 26, Ponca 14
Wayne 28, West Point-Beemer 11
Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36