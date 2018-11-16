College Wrestling
At Iowa City, Iowa
Iowa 31, Princeton 10
125 -- Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall Patrick Glory, 18-2. 133 --Austin DeSanto (IA) pinned Jonathan Gomez, 3:27. 141 -- Max Murin (IA) pinned Marshall Keller, 4:23. 149 -- Matthew Kolodzik (P) dec. Pat Lugo, 7-4. 157 -- Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Quincy Monday, 7-4. 165 -- Alex Marinelli (IA) pinned Dale Tiongson, 3:58. 174 -- Travis Stefanik (P) major dec. Myles Wilson, 15-3. 184 -- Cash Wilcke (IA) dec. Kevin Parker (P), 8-3. 197 -- Patrick Brucki (P) dec. Connor Corbin, 10-3. 285 -- Aaron Costello (IA) dec. Obinna Ajah, 6-0.
Records: Iowa (3-0), Princeton (0-1)
*Iowa was deducted one team point following the 149-pound match
At Collegeville, Minn.
Buena Vista 31, Saint John's 13
125 -- Byron Fleming (BVU) pinned Josh Clark, 1:43. 133 -- Nate Vento (BVU) tech. fall Zack Zavadil, 16-0. 141 -- Noah Becker (SJU) dec. Colin Stillson, 4-2. 149 -- Jack Kyle (BVU) major dec. Anthony Hennen, 14-6. 157 -- Teyler Bruch (BVU) dec. Caleb Jungling, 6-0. 165 -- Brad Kerkoff (BVU) pinned Camden Tschudi, 2:14. 174 -- Shane Vaughan (BVU) dec. Jacob Scherber, 7-6. 184 -- Dylan Huntoon (BVU) major dec. Dominic Skawiniak, 9-1. 197 -- Luke Dodd (SJU) major dec. Don Phillips II, 13-4. 285 -- Quincy Spiering (SJU) pinned Nick Mitchell, 2:47