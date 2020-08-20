Andrew Huseman, Connor Peck win in playoff during Iowa Golf Association 4-ball tourney

SIOUX CITY — Before Andrew Huseman took his third shot on hole No. 18 at Whispering Creek on Thursday, his Iowa Golf Association 4-ball tournament partner Connor Peck offered valuable advice.
That advice led to Huseman and Peck, both of Ankeny, Iowa, forcing a playoff then winning that 19th hole to win the IGA Open Division 2-day tournament that carried a winner’s purse of $500 and a trophy for both men.
“We’ve both been playing great this summer, so we thought it was a good idea to team up,” Huseman said.
Huseman and Peck shot 14-under-par in regulation.
Huseman, a 25-year-old, was 88 yards out on the 18th hole, with he and Peck down one stroke. Huseman needed to hole out the par-5 hole to force the playoff.
The pin was located near the front and right of the green, and as Huseman described it, the hole was in a little bit of a bowl.
Peck, age 26, talked to Huseman about going to the left of the hole, so that the ball could spin to the right.
Huseman pulled the shot to the left, as his partner suggested, and once the ball hit the green, Peck made the comment that the shot looked really good.
“Sure enough, the ball was rolling down the hill,” Huseman said. “The ball went in the hole for us. We just had a little bit of a blackout moment right there.”
Peck said it was an unforgettable moment, and while they wanted to celebrate the shot, there was a playoff hole to be contested between them and the Central Iowa tandem of J.D. Anderson and Ethan Mechling.
The hole-out on No. 18 gave Peck confidence.
“I think we had the momentum, you could say,” Peck said. “The other guys were done, and they weren’t expecting us to make an eagle.”
Both teams had scores of 130, and needed the extra hole to decide things.
Peck/Huseman shot off the tee first, which Peck hoped would happen going in. He wanted to put pressure on Anderson/Mechling, which they did.
Peck and Huseman were high school teammates for a couple of years at Ankeny High School before Huseman was moved to Ankeny Centennial for its inaugural year in 2013. Peck graduated from Ankeny High in 2012 while Huseman graduated from Centennial in 2014.
“To be able to team up, it was fun,” Peck said. “We don’t play four-ball or in this team aspect very often. For us growing up in Ankeny, we played a lot of golf together. This was the first time we teamed up and I’ve only played this event twice.”
Sergeant Bluff’s Corey Matthey and Bishop Heelan grad Jackson Sitzmann were on the third-place team. Matthey and Sitzmann teamed up to score one shot back of the two playoff teams at 13-under (131).
Morningside College senior Xan Milligan teamed up with Cody Holck of Ankeny to get sixth place. Milligan/Holck shot 7-under and 137. Metro golfers Will Andersen and Matt Young finished in seventh behind Milligan/Holck, as Andersen/Young shot 141.
Connor Power of Dakota Dunes grouped with Chad Kimmelshue of Ames to tied for ninth place, as the two shot 144. Matt Pitts and Brian Schultz, of Cherokee and Le Mars, respectively, also shot 144.
Senior Division
The winners of the IGA Four-Ball Senior division were Dave Gaer of Des Moines and Clive’s Matt Weresh won with a two-day score of 135. On Thursday, Gaer/Weresh scored 4-under. They combined to have six birdies, including both players carding a four-stroke hole on No. 12. Weresh aced No. 11 on Wednesday.
Curtis Holck (Winterset) and Kirk Macumber (Ankeny) finished second with a score of 136.
There were two local tandems who finished in the top-5. Troy Arends and Bob Brummel, both of Orange City, finished tied for third in the division. Arends and Brummel had the lowest Day 2 score in the division with a 65, but the two Orange Cityans turned in a 74 on Wednesday.
Al Pottebaum (Le Mars) and M.L. Petersen (South Sioux) finished in fifth place with 143. Their Day 2 score was 70.
Super-Senior Division
The Super Senior Division had six men golfing in the competition. Central Iowans Pat Ryan and James Blackburn won with a 2-over, two-day score of 146.
Correctionville’s Bill Mathers teamed up with Garner’s Ken Krause to finish in second place. Mathers/Krause finished with 148, scoring 74 on each day.
Pierson’s Wes Hogelund partnered with Mark Mershon of Cedar Falls to finish third at 149.
Mark Albert and Ronald Van Buskirk, both of Sioux City, ended up fourth at 8-over and 152. Tim Vaughan and Mike Gregg, also of Sioux City, got sixth at 156.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!