Andrew Huseman, Connor Peck win in playoff during Iowa Golf Association 4-ball tourney

Peck said it was an unforgettable moment, and while they wanted to celebrate the shot, there was a playoff hole to be contested between them and the Central Iowa tandem of J.D. Anderson and Ethan Mechling.

The hole-out on No. 18 gave Peck confidence.

“I think we had the momentum, you could say,” Peck said. “The other guys were done, and they weren’t expecting us to make an eagle.”

Both teams had scores of 130, and needed the extra hole to decide things.

Peck/Huseman shot off the tee first, which Peck hoped would happen going in. He wanted to put pressure on Anderson/Mechling, which they did.

Peck and Huseman were high school teammates for a couple of years at Ankeny High School before Huseman was moved to Ankeny Centennial for its inaugural year in 2013. Peck graduated from Ankeny High in 2012 while Huseman graduated from Centennial in 2014.

“To be able to team up, it was fun,” Peck said. “We don’t play four-ball or in this team aspect very often. For us growing up in Ankeny, we played a lot of golf together. This was the first time we teamed up and I’ve only played this event twice.”