AP PHOTOS: Spanish bodybuilders compete for national crown

ESTEPONA, Spain (AP) — In the sunshine outside a large convention center in the southern Spanish city of Estepona, some very fit-looking people in scanty clothing applied fake tans and rehearsed statuesque poses.

They all had one thing in mind: to win Spain’s annual national bodybuilding championship.

This year’s 51st edition, organized by the Spanish Bodybuilding Federation, drew more than 500 contestants from across the country. It took place over two days.

Most of the contestants came with other members of their clubs or teams. They helped apply the fake tans, directed poses and gave last-minute tips to the contestants.

The center buzzed with people getting ready, resting on mats or exercising. Contestants did push-ups, lifted weights, drank protein shakes and ate from lunchboxes.

On the stage, a presenter entertained the audience, and loud techno music was played to encourage contestants during performances.

Men and women, sorted by weight or height, smiled broadly at the panel of judges while presenting their best poses.