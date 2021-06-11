Bill Shaikin: Major League Baseball is headed for a lockout. Is Ted Cruz the only one who can stop it?

In a democracy, from the House of Representatives to your eighth-grade student council, majority rules. Except, that is, in the Senate, where a majority often is not enough to rule.

If every Democratic senator and the two independents who caucus with them voted for the PRO Act, the bill could get 50 votes. But in the Senate that would not be enough to pass. The bill needs the votes of at least 10 Republican senators.

In normal times, the suggestion that Republicans would support a bill that would strengthen organized labor would be folly. The traditional alliance between the Republicans and big business, however, has frayed, with such corporate heavyweights as American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Dell, Delta and Home Depot speaking up alongside MLB, and against voting restrictions.

Cruz mocked Coca-Cola as “woke Coke.” Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, criticized corporations for “behaving like a woke parallel government.” Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, told American Compass: “Corporate America’s [the] Democratic Party. The American worker is the Republican Party.”

Indeed, Cruz said, that is the direction his party should go.