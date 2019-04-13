SIOUX CITY - Mount Marty limited Briar Cliff to one run on the afternoon, sweeping a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader 5-1 and 6-0 in games played at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.
Colin Muth pitched a nine-inning three-hitter to win the second game, fanning nine Chargers batters while issuing no walks. Mason Townsend had two doubles and drove in three in the second game for the Lancers.
In the opener, the Chargers held a 1-0 lead after scoring in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Rodney Scarver that brought home Nick Robinson. But Mount Marty broke through with four runs in the sixth inning, the go-ahead blow coming on a two-run single by Justin Miller. Blake Svoboda pitched into the sixth inning and got the win for Mount Marty (17-16 overall and 9-9 GPAC). Briar Cliff (20-17 overall and 10-8 GPAC) completes a four-game series with two more games with the Lancers at Mueller Field Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
WAYNE STATE 3-7, SIOUX FALLS 2-3: The Wildcats stayed perfect on its home field winning for the 14 and 15th time on the season in a Northern Sun Conference baseball sweep at Pete Chapman Complex Saturday.
WSC's Alex Logelin homered in the opener and Peyton Barnes drove in a pair in support of pitcher Hunter Wienhoff who threw eight innings of two-hit ball to improve his record to 8-1. In the nightcap, the Wildcats countered a two-run first inning by the Cougars with three of their own and a trip of Wayne State pitchers made the lead hold up. Aidan Breedlove three five innings and along with relievers Andrew Staebell and Charles Hasty kept Sioux Falls hitless after the first inning. Kyle Thompson, Andrew Hanson and Barnes drove in runs in the second game for Wayne State (25-9 overall and 16-5 NSIC).
COE 7-2, BUENA VISTA 6-1: The No. 18 Kohawks moved to 14-1 in the American Rivers Conference after completing a doubleheader sweep of the Beavers in games played at Daniels Park in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
Coe had to rally from a 6-4 deficit after six innings in the first game scoring once in the seventh and twice more in the the eighth frames to secure the win. Joe Rock had two double and a single in the first game for BVU while Tyler Tennyson and Tyler Stolze each drove in two runs. Coe scored the tying and go-ahead runs on fielder's choice grounders in the eighth inning.
In the second game, Coe starting Andres Schmidt allowed just one run on three hits to get the pitching win. Noah Paper scored Buena Vista's run in the second game when he doubled and advanced around on consecutive wild pitches in the eighth inning to pull the Beavers (12-15 overall and 5-7 ARC) within 3-1.