Area roundup: Gross Catholic thumps South Sioux baseball

SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The Gross Catholic baseball team thumped South Sioux on Monday night, as the Cougars defeated the Cardinals by a dominant 15-1 score.

The Cardinals were held to just four hits in the game, with their one run coming in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Cougars meanwhile, pounded out 15 runs on 10 hits in the ballgame.

Gross Catholic scored four runs in the top of the third inning, two runs each in the fourth and fifth, with six of their runs coming in the top of the seventh. The Cougars' offense was also helped by three errors from the Cardinals' defense.

Junior Alex Kosse had a team-high three stolen bases for the Cougars, while junior pitcher Ethan Gillespie pitched four shutout innings while allowing just two hits.

Noah Dickes pitched 4 1/3 innings for South Sioux, giving up eight hits and nine runs (eight earned), with three walks and two strikeouts. Nicholas Rogge came on in relief and allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings, while Kaden Moriston allowed four runs in his one inning of work.

The loss drops South Sioux to 1-3 on the season. The Cardinals will host Mount Michael Benedictine on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

Lewis Central 10, Sergeant Bluff 0: The Lewis Central High School girls soccer team thumped Sergeant Bluff on Monday by a score of 10-0.

The Titans scored nine goals against the Warriors in the first half, and added one more in the second.

The loss drops SB-L to 0-1 on the season. The Warriors will play at home again on Tuesday against MOC-Floyd Valley.

Glenwood 3, Sioux City West 1: The Sioux City West girls soccer team drops its season opener on Monday, as Glenwood took down the Wolverines, 3-1.

The Rams and Wolverines were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first, but Glenwood finished off the win with a pair of goals in the second half.

West falls to 0-1 on the season, and will play Thursday at South Sioux.

College baseball

Briar Cliff 1-9; Dordt 8-7: The Briar Cliff University and Dordt University baseball teams split a doubleheader on Monday in Sioux Center, at the Defenders beat the Chargers in Game One, 8-1, and Briar Cliff won the nightcap.

In the second game, junior catcher Connor Lange had a hit and four RBI, while DH Came Reimer drove in another with an RBI double. Mike Anthony had a pair of RBI in the game as well, while senior pitcher Austin Carter got the win after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, with eight strikeouts.

Briar Cliff is now 16-8 on the season, 6-2 in conference play. The Chargers will play Friday at Northwestern College, while Dordt (8-15, 4-3) will play Friday at Doane.

