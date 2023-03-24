A Big Ten baseball renaissance could be on the way this spring.

To be clear, the league is not exactly steeped in tradition when it comes to America’s Pastime. Its golden years came in a different era, when Big Ten schools claimed six College World Series titles between 1953 and 1966. As southern powers awoke and the college sport grew, the conference for decades annually mustered one or maybe two teams for the NCAA tournament.

The modern rise of Big Ten baseball unofficially began in 2015, when the addition of Rutgers and Maryland as well as an overflow of football television money into other sports helped elevate the league to national relevance. More postseason qualifiers. More regional hosts. Better pro prospects. Better facilities. More competitive coaches salaries.

By 2019 the conference was an equal in NCAA bids to warmer-weather traditional baseball powers like the Pac-12 and Big 12. The Big Ten boasted five tournament teams — tied for its most ever — and Michigan ended the league’s 53-year streak of not reaching the CWS title round.

Then the pandemic turned a triple play on the conference’s rally. While the rest of baseball resumed as normal in 2021, the Big Ten insisted on a league-only schedule and barely managed three tourney teams. Last year the qualifier number was two — its lowest in eight years — and the league finished eighth in RPI behind the likes of Conference USA and the AAC.

Then the pandemic turned a triple play on the conference’s rally. While the rest of baseball resumed as normal in 2021, the Big Ten insisted on a league-only schedule and barely managed three tourney teams. Last year the qualifier number was two — its lowest in eight years — and the league finished eighth in RPI behind the likes of Conference USA and the AAC.

If the season’s first month is any indication — and it usually is, for better or worse — Big Ten baseball is again on the rise. Nine of the 13 teams own at least one win over a Quad 1 team (RPI 1 through 50), with the effort essentially worth a collective RPI tie with the Sun Belt behind only the usual heavyweights in the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12.

The future is bright too: Future league members UCLA (No. 1 RPI) and USC (102) will help the Big Ten further close the gap when they join for the 2025 campaign.

The nonconference victories this spring are notable and will be crucial for potential at-large resumes in May. Iowa downed then-No. 1 LSU. Illinois took a series at Southern Miss. Rutgers swept Georgia Southern. Ohio State split four games with UConn and added single wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma. Nebraska upended top-10 Vanderbilt. Penn State came a walk-off shy of claiming a series at Miami. Michigan State topped Grand Canyon.

Even winning of 1 of 3 on the road at ranked teams is beneficial. Indiana did it against Auburn and Texas; Maryland did it at Ole Miss. Not counting Minnesota playing in U.S. Bank Stadium — the Gophers have their own outdoor field they’ve yet to use — Big Ten teams have combined for just 46 home games a third of the way through the season. That’s not even three per team.

Southern schools have long enjoyed weather advantages — Florida, for example, has already played 20 home games. Unlike northern schools, they will continue to consistently face highly ranked opponents.





What the Big Ten has earned itself in limited opportunity is some margin for error. Rutgers (16), Iowa (34), Illinois (41), Ohio State (48), Michigan State (50), Indiana (55), Penn State (107), Maryland (121), Michigan (123) and Nebraska (148) have all done enough to merit realistic shots at the postseason.

Of course, they have to keep winning. Odds are enough will that the Big Ten in June will more closely resemble what it was in 2019 than 2022.

Let’s reset the Big Ten rankings with conference play — 24 (scheduled) games between each school, which began Friday, leading up to the league tournament in Omaha from May 23-28:

1. Iowa (13-3)

Noncon SOS: 144

RPI: 34

The Hawkeyes have long been postseason contenders under 10th-year coach Rick Heller. Now they’re playing like favorites to win their third Big Ten regular-season title (1972, 1990) since World War II. Flamethrower Brody Brecht headlines the league’s deepest pitching staff.

2. Ohio State (11-7)

Noncon SOS: 40

RPI: 48

The biggest surprise in the league so far. OSU has as many Quad-1 wins in a month (two) under first-year coach Bill Mosiello as in the previous three years combined. Starter Isaiah Coupet (1.08 ERA) is the leading early candidate for B1G Pitcher of the Year.

3. Nebraska (11-7-1)

Noncon SOS: 236

RPI: 148

A relatively weak out-of-conference slate has NU a middling RPI team so far. But the league’s best-performing defense and scoring lineup has generally pummeled lesser foes since opening weekend. Pitchers Emmett Olson and Jace Kaminska are a dynamic 1-2 punch too.

4. Maryland (12-8)

Noncon SOS: 152

RPI: 121

Half of the Terps’ losses are to top-15 teams, so it hasn’t been a total disaster for the preseason ranked club. The lineup continues to slug and Jason Savacool (2.32 ERA) has been an ace. But Maryland isn’t the runaway title favorite it appeared to be in February.

5. Rutgers (11-8)

Noncon SOS: 19

RPI: 16

A 3-7 start was hardly shocking for a group resetting its entire rotation against decent opposition. Since then the Scarlet Knights swept Georgia Southern — a regional host last year — with a deep lineup powering the turnaround.

6. Illinois (10-7)

Noncon SOS: 41

RPI: 41

The Illini haven’t lost a weekend yet, hanging with the likes of Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina and Sam Houston while playing all of one game at home. It’s been a true team effort with no particularly dominant individual hitter or pitcher. 7. Indiana (14-7)

Noncon SOS: 85

RPI: 55

Considering the Hoosiers integrated a league-high eight transfers and reset their rotation, they’ll take the win-loss record with a top-70 national ERA. The question is whether they can finish against quality foes – they’re 11-0 against Quad-4 teams and 2-7 versus everyone else. 8. Penn State (12-5)

Noncon SOS: 243

RPI: 108

It’s mostly been a paper-thin slate for the Nittany Lions. They’ve taken care of business, though, with a slew of veteran pitchers combining on a top-50 ERA. Solid offense and fielding has been a surprise — a winning B1G record for the first time in a decade is an attainable goal. 9. Michigan (9-11)

Noncon SOS: 77

RPI: 123

The Wolverines have barely resembled the program that has qualified for three straight NCAA tournaments, especially with a scoring offense near the bottom of the league. Any optimism starts with two of the B1G’s top starting pitchers in Connor O’Halloran and Noah Rennard. 10. Michigan State (10-7)

Noncon SOS: 54

RPI: 50

Credit the Spartans for playing better than .500 ball against decent competition. Brock Vradenburg (.466) has the best batting average in the league while defense has been an asset as well. Never say never, but the program still has just once NCAA bid (2012) since 1979. 11. Purdue (9-10)

Noncon SOS: 249

RPI: 207

Purdue has a few All-B1G performers in Evan Albrecht (.424 average), Paul Toetz (league high-tying eight homers) and Kyle Iwinski (2.02 ERA). The team outlook isn’t great: The Boilers are 2-8 against everyone better than a Quad-4 club. 12. Minnesota (4-18)

Noncon SOS: 115

RPI: 257

An 0-11 start didn’t change minds about another tough Gopher campaign. Minnesota has been competitive — eight losses are by two runs or fewer — but their highlight might be playing 11 “home” games inside the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium. 13. Northwestern (1-13)

Noncon SOS: 188

RPI: 282

It’s so bad in Evanston that the Wildcats have already seen two assistants leave the program under new coach Jim Foster. Northwestern — ravaged by the transfer portal in the offseason — is being outscored 154-64 with no signs suggesting it’s a