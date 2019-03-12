TUCSON, Ariz. | Dillon Branderhorst rapped a three-run double to highlight a seven-run third inning and Dordt went on to post a 14-8 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan Monday in Tucson, Ariz.
Jason Holwerda and Logan Cline also stroked RBI doubles in the third for the Defenders. Nebraska Wesleyan pulled within 7-6 with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Dordt scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, taking advantage of five errors along with Branderhorst’s two-run double and Cam Pfafman’s RBI double.
Branderhorst was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. David Laurenti tripled and singled while the Defenders’ 12-hit offense also included two hits each for Cline, Pfafman and Holwerda.
Dordt was scheduled to face Lourdes in a doubleheader on Tuesday, but the games were called off because of rain.
The Defenders will face Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Morningside in a four-game set at Tucson that includes two games Thursday and a pair on Friday.
MINOT STATE 11, NORTHWESTERN 2: Minot State received RBI singles from four different players in the top of the second inning while building a 4-0 lead and went on to defeat Northwestern 11-2 Monday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Leading from start to finish, Minot State outhit the Red Raiders 16-13. Ben DeBoer doubled and singled for Northwestern while Mason O’Donnell and Colton Harold each added two hits.
Brady Roberts suffered the pitching loss.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 6, DORDT 3: Nathan Kuhl’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run eighth inning that snapped a 3-3 tie and gave Southwest Minnesota State a 6-3 win Monday in Tucson, Ariz.
Dordt took a 2-0 lead on Jason Holwerda’s RBI single in the second inning, but Southwest Minnesota State rallied to score three runs in the fourth. Still, the Defenders tied the game in the fifth on Dillon Branderhorst RBI single that plated Cody Veach.
Logan Cline was 4-for-5 for Dordt, which will play Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Morningside in a doubleheader that will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in Tucson.