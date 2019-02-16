HAWKINS, Texas | Sawyer Olson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs Saturday afternoon as Briar Cliff’s baseball team opened the season with an 8-1 win over Jarvis Christian.
Coach Boyd Pitkin’s Chargers posted a 12-6 hits advantage. Tyler Hill had three hits in as many plate appearances while Ben Pigg was 2-for-4.
Winning pitcher Jacob Wesselmann, a former Remsen St. Mary’s High School standout, scattered six hits in six innings, walking one while striking one.
Later on Saturday, Baker rallied from a 5-3 deficit to scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of a 6-5 triumph over the Chargers.
Briar Cliff was outhit, 6-4. Arnuflo Gutierrez had a hit and three RBIs while coming through with one hit each were Pigg, Nick Robinson and Harrison Jestel.
Briar Cliff will play Jarvis Christian in a 12:30 game Sunday afternoon, then will follow with a 3 p.m. game against Baker.