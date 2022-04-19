Briar Cliff baseball downs Jamestown to end four-game losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team didn’t like how it played last weekend, and knew it had to break an unwelcome four-game losing streak.

So, the Chargers righted that losing streak by flipping it into a four-game winning streak.

The Chargers swept Jamestown on Monday at Bishop Mueller Field, sweeping the Jimmies 4-2 in Game 1, then got a 7-3 nightcap victory.

“This was a huge weekend for us overall and it put us right back into position in the conference,” Chargers coach Corby McGlaufin said. “It would have been easy to fold it in but going 4-0 this weekend, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I think it speaks volumes of the maturity of our guys. They were up for the task.”

Walter Hunt started the good fortune for the Chargers, scoring Mike Anthony and East High School grad Cam Riemer on a double in the first inning.

Connor Lange also had an RBI single, while Jake Allen had an RBI off a fielder’s choice.

That four-run cushion was all the two-pitcher combination of Ryan Riddle and Bishop Heelan grad Brett Sitzmann needed.

“We’ve done a really good job of scoring early,” McGlauflin said. “What we haven’t done a good job of is adding on at the end of the game. We need to keep our foot on the gas. We swung the bats much better this weekend.”

Riddle earned his third win of the season, allowing two unearned runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked three. He needed 92 pitches to get through six innings.

Sitzmann then came in to earn his second save of the season, pitching a hitless seventh inning. He did allow a walk.

Jared Sitzmann broke open the first inning in Game 2 with a two-run single that put the Chargers up 3-0.

The Chargers loaded the bases three times in the first inning, and Trey Rogers made the Jimmies pay for the third occurrence with a two-run double.

After the first inning, BCU led 5-0.

The Chargers also added runs in the second and fourth innings.

The Chargers employed three pitchers in the nightcap.

Austin Carter got the start, throwing three innings and allowing two runs. He struck out four and walked one.

Then, North grad Tyler Kjose moved to 5-0 with the win in relief. Kjose came in for 3 2/3 innings, and he allowed one earned one on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Kjose came up one out shy of finishing out the game. So, McGlauflin brought Brett Sitzmann back in, who recorded a strikeout for that final out of the night.

“North High kid and a Heelan kid, and they carried us through that Game 4 (of the weekend series),” McGlauflin said. “Game 4s are always tough and we pitched really well all weekend.”

The Chargers play each of their next five games in South Dakota, including a 3 p.m. Wednesday game against South Dakota State.

