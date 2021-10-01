Briar Cliff baseball to play at Field of Dreams next September

SIOUX CITY — If you build it, Briar Cliff will come.

On Friday afternoon, the Briar Cliff University baseball team announced that it will be the first college squad to play a game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Chargers will play Luther College at the site on Sept. 16, 2022.

'We encourage our university team to dream big, and our alumni office and baseball program did just that,” Dr. Rachelle Keck, President of Briar Cliff University, said in a school press release. “This game will be historic – not just for Briar Cliff University and Luther College, but also for the Field of Dreams. We are proud to be the first college teams to take the field.”

This is yet another move forward for the Briar Cliff program, which played this past season on its brand new turf field, part of a $600,000 facilities renovation.

On the field, the Chargers finished with a 34-20 overall record, and had eight All-GPAC players, and one NAIA All-American.

The Field of Dreams hosted its first Major League Baseball game this past August, when the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8, in walkoff fashion. That game was played at a brand new stadium that was constructed adjacent to the movie site, and reportedly drew close to 6 million television viewers.

The Briar Cliff game though, will be played on the original field, next to the iconic farmhouse.

"Field of Dreams" was released in 1989 and starred Kevin Costner, and was nominee for the Academy Awards' "Best Picture of the Year."

"We're obviously super excited to play the first college game ever at the Field of Dreams," Briar Cliff coach Corby McGlauflin said. "It's a dream come true for our players, our alumni, and our supporters. It's going to be such a cool event and to see our guys reactions, they can't wait."

According to McGlauflin, the choice to play against Luther College seemed like a natural fit.

"We wanted somebody who was a little closer out that direction, and they have a great tradition," McGlauflin said. "We really want to make this a big deal, and knowing they have such a great alumni, much like ours, and the Luther head coach was actually a graduate assistant coach for me in college. He's a good friend of mine, so it kind of came together as a no-brainer."

Luther College finished this past season with a 32-16 overall record, as the Norse made their sixth-ever appearance at the NCAA Division III Tournament.

"We are thrilled to play in this historic game with Briar Cliff," Luther coach Bryan Nikkel said. "Playing on the Field of Dreams is something our players probably never thought they would get the chance to do."

Briar Cliff junior Connor Lange called the game a "great opportunity" for himself and his teammates.

"This is going to bring a ton of attention to us," Lange said. "I'm from Iowa, so just being able to go to the Field of Dreams and actually play a game there, that is like unthinkable. It's just a great opportunity for the program here."

While Lange has seen "Field of Dreams" plenty of times, it sounds like the rest of his Chargers' teammates need to get together and have a movie night.

"A quick poll, most of them know what it is, but most of them have not seen much more than clips of the movie," McGlauflin said. "They've all seen clips. Not sure all of them have seen it to entirety, but I have a feeling that by the end of the weekend most of them will have watched it."

