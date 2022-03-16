Briar Cliff baseball uses early rallies to beat Dakota State

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team scored six runs in the third inning and that helped the Chargers beat Dakota State 12-7 on Wednesday at Bishop Mueller Field.

Walter Hunt homered in the second inning that put the Chargers on the board, trailing 2-1.

Then, BCU scored six times in the third inning. Connor Lange started off the scoring rally with an RBI single that scored East grad Cam Riemer.

Hunt then knocked in two runs with a double. Hunt was 3-for-5.

Trevor Adler and Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann each forced a walk and that brought in runs.

Then, the former Crusaders standout scored on a wild pitch.

Riemer had a two-RBI single during the fifth inning.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Cody Salker earned the win. He pitched three innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked one.

The game was moved to Bishop Mueller Field due to bad field conditions in Madison, South Dakota.

