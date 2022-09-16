Briar Cliff fifth-year senior pitcher Kyler Steinborn to take the mound in Field of Dreams game

SIOUX CITY — Kyler Steinborn didn’t pitch much during the 2022 season.

In fact, the Briar Cliff baseball senior made two appearances and pitched just 1 2/3 innings.

He was injured during the season, and throughout the summer, Steinborn has worked his way back into the starting rotation.

On Friday, the Lake City, Iowa, native will get the ball on an iconic movie site.

The Chargers and the NCAA Division III Luther Norse will meet at the “Field of Dreams” movie site to play a 6:30 p.m. Friday fall-ball exhibition game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Chargers coach Corby McGlauflin said on Thursday at Sisters of St. Francis Field that Steinborn will be the opener of the nine-inning game.

“More or less, it’s a rehab start,” McGlauflin said. “He’s one of our top arms and we’re excited to see what he do for us in the spring. He’s a fifth-year guy and those are the guys who we want to shine for us (Friday) night.”

As senior Matthew Delgado pointed out, what a place to make a “rehab start.”

“Kyler puts in a lot of work and he went through a lot last year,” Delgado said. “He’s a hurler. I hope he has a strong outing for us.”

The game plan, said McGlauflin, is two-fold. Yes, the Chargers want to win the game, but the Chargers coach said he’d like to get as many position players in as possible.

The game will be a casual set-up, meaning it’s free substitution. That allows BCU and Luther to get as many guys in as possible.

“It’s our only outdoor game of the fall, but this is a lifelong memory for the kids, so we want to get as many guys as we can into the game,” McGlauflin said. “We’re going to do a little balancing act there.”

McGlauflin said he’ll try to get as many as nine pitchers and three catchers in the game as well.

All 50 members of the Briar Cliff baseball team will make the trip over to Dyersville, wearing throwback white uniforms with a blue “BC” logo on the hat and a throwback Charger logo on the right front of the jersey.

“This is a big opportunity for some guys where it’s their one time to shine before the spring,” McGlauflin said. “We scuffled at the plate last year, but we had some really good hitters. We’ve been hitting it really well in the fall, so I’m cautiously optimistic about how we’ll do. I’m excited to see how our bats play.”

According to Delgado, the Chargers scored 36 runs in last week’s scrimmage with wood bats.

When the Chargers take the field defensively, it won’t be like the turf like they play on at Sisters of St. Francis Field.

The original movie site field will be grass, and Delgado — a hybrid first baseman and pitcher — is expecting there to be some bad hops.

“We’ve been thinking about it all week,” Delgado said. “We’re going to have to be a lot more thoughtful on our feet knowing that there’s going to be bad hops. Knowing how the lights are going to be, the lights are extremely low, so on a pop-up, we’re going to have to shoot out a prayer and hopefully we see it.”

So, how did BCU connect with Luther? The two are in different parts of the state and play in two different athletic levels.

McGlauflin wanted to find a school out on the eastern side of the state. On top of that, McGlauflin and Norse coach Bryan Nikkel were both at Southwest Minnesota State at the same time.

Nikkel has been the head baseball coach at Luther for eight years.

“It was an easy transition and an easy phone call to make,” McGlauflin said. “They’ve been a great partner in this. When they have 60 guys and we have 50 guys, there’s going to be a lot of different bodies.”