Cam Riemer hits two homers in Briar Cliff doubleheader sweep over Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team swept aside GPAC rival Morningside in a doubleheader on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, as the Chargers kicked off conference play with a 3-1 series victory over the Mustangs.

After the two teams split Saturday's doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field, the action shifted to Morningside's home field for the Sunday action.

The Chargers captured an 8-7 win in the first game, thanks to a three-run home run from East grad Cam Riemer, his team high eighth of the season. Riemer had two hits and four RBIs in the first game, while catcher Jake Allen drove in a run with an RBI double.

Ryan Aamold got the start on the mound for the Chargers, going 3 1/3 innings, while allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks.

Reliever Ryan Riddle came in and got the win on 4 2/3 innings of work with no hits or runs allowed, and 10 strikeouts.

Despite scoring seven runs, the Mustangs managed just four hits, one of them a two-out grand slam in the third inning from Jayson Willers.

Mustangs reliever Kai Purdy-Burton got the loss after going four innings and allowing one hit, one earned run, and one walk.

In the second game, Briar Cliff came away with a 10-8 win as the offense came away with 10 hits, nine RBI, and seven walks.

The Chargers scored nine runs in third, as Riemer hit yet another home run. Matthew Hmielewski also hit a homer in the game, with he and Riemer both finishing with two RBI. Trey Rogers, Walter Hunt, Jake Allen, Jared Sitzmann, and Easton Cone all drove in runs for the BCU offense.

After giving up nine runs in the third inning, the Mustangs responded by scoring five runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth. Alex Calabrese finished with a double and a home run for the Mustangs, with three total RBI.

Briar Cliff relief pitcher Alex Kremer got the win after giving up four hits and three earned runs in one inning of work.

Austin Carter pitched 2 2/3 innings for his first save of the year.

Morningside starter Aiden Bishop was tagged with the loss after allowing eight hits and nine runs in 2 2/3 innings of work, though only two of the runs were earned. Both pitching staffs allowed seven walks.

Briar Cliff is now 13-7, and 3-1 in GPAC play, while Morningside is 13-5 overall, and 1-3 in conference.

Morningside will host Mayville State for a doubleheader on Tuesday, while Briar Cliff will play a doubleheader Thursday at Dordt.

