HAWKINS, Texas | Briar Cliff’s baseball team avenged a defeat from the previous day following Sunday’s 6-5 victory over Baker, held at Jarvis Christian College.
Coach Boyd Pitkin’s Chargers had fallen 6-5 to Baker Saturday afternoon at the same diamond. However, Jarvis Christian, an 8-1 loser to BCU on Saturday, posted an 8-7 victory Sunday.
There was a tie and two lead changes during the Briar Cliff/Baker game.
Nick Robinson’s RBI double highlighted a two-run first inning for the Chargers. Ben Pigg’s RBI single produced a 4-0 lead.
Baker pulled within 4-2 in the third inning, then tied the game with two runs in the fourth. An inning later, Baker took a 5-4 lead when Martin Radosevic scored on Wyatt Logan’s single.
Briar Cliff regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Sawyer Olson was hit by a pitch and two batters later, Arnulfo Gutierrez delivered a two-run home run, the Chargers’ second home run of the young season.
Pigg was 2-for-3 to lead Briar Cliff’s 6-hit offense. Robinson and Olson each doubled. Gutierrez scored two runs.
Connor Christiansen claimed the pitching win, allowing two hits while striking out two in 1.1 innings of relief of starter Nicholas Cole who scattered seven hits and struck out seven in 4.2 innings. Kaiona Navas picked up the save, allowing a hit while striking out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the seventh.
Harrison Jestel hit a two-run home run that highlighted a five-run top of the first inning for Briar Cliff against Jarvis Christian. The home team pulled within 5-4 in the bottom of the first, then rallied from a 7-4 deficit to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Jarvis then scored the game-winning run in the sixth.
Jestel, a freshman third baseman, was 2-for-2 for the Chargers. Trevor Adler was 2-for-4. Tyler Williams suffered the pitching loss in relief.
Briar Cliff is idle until Saturday when it faces 23rd-ranked Bellevue in a doubleheader that will start at 1 p.m. in Fayette, Mo.