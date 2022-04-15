College roundup: Canaday's gem lifts Morningside baseball past Dordt

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University baseball team earned a decisive victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, as the Mustangs walloped Dordt in Game One, 10-1.

Morningside pitcher Wade Canaday pitched a spectacular game, allowing three hits and just one unearned run over seven innings, with 12 strikeouts.

On the offensive side, the Mustangs finished the game with 10 runs on 10 hits. The Mustangs had four triples in the game, two of them from left fielder Hunter Hope, and one each from Carter Ades and Aiden Bishop.

The Mustangs drove Defenders' starter Diego Benitez from the game after five innings, with Benitez allowing six earned runs on seven hits.

Morningside improved to 21-12 on the season with the victory, while Dordt fell to 12-20.

Northwestern 6, Dakota Wesleyan 4: The Northwestern College baseball team defeated Dakota Wesleyan on Friday in the first game of a double-header, 6-4.

The Red Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and one more in both the fourth and five innings. Northwestern scores its six runs on five total hits, as Dakota Wesleyan pitchers Seth Christiansen and Caleb Crist combined for nine walks in the game, while the Tigers defense committed two errors.

Northwestern second baseman and West Lyon grad Jaden Snyder had a double and an RBI in the game, while center fielder Drew Dykstra had a three-run homer.

Raiders pitcher Brett Shelton got the win by throwing a complete game, while allowing seven hits and four earned runs, with six strikeouts.

The win improved Northwestern's record to 16-7 overall.

Wartburg 5, Buena Vista 1: The Buena Vista University baseball team lost to Wartburg by a 5-1 score on Friday, as the Beavers offense could manage only one run on nine hits against the Knights.

BVU scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI hit by Jordan Mathewson. Wartbug scored two runs in the fifth, and three in the eighth, which came on a three-run home run from third baseman Keaton Gray.

Wartburg pitcher Dylan Gotto allowed just one unearned run on hits over 8/1 innings, with Aaron Eybers getting the last two outs.

Morgan Smith got the loss for Buena Vista, allowing two earned runs on six hits over seven innings of work.

The Beavers improved their season record to 17-8 overall, and 9-2 in conference play. Buena Vista will play a home doubleheader on Saturday, against Wartburg College.

Softball

Morningside 2-2, Doane 0-1: The Morningside University softball team defeated Doane in both ends of a Friday doubleheader, with the Mustangs defeating the Tigers by scores of 2-0 and 2-1.

Morningside pitcher Katherine Wurtz allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout for the Mustangs, while Shelby Downard got the loss for Doane despite giving up by two runs (one earned) and four hits over seven innings.

Lexie Stolen hit a solo homer for the Mustangs, while Megan Elliot hit a double for Doane's only hit of the night.

Doane also had just one hit in the second game, as Grace Buffington allowed just one earned run on one hit. The Tigers' only hit was a triple from Payton Cooley, who then scored on a groundout from Grace Dowding.

Morningside got four singles from its offense, with RBI coming from Ellie Cropley and Sydney Peterson.

The pair of wins improved Morningside to 20-12 on the season. The Mustangs will play at home Monday, in a doubleheader against Dakota State.

South Dakota 8-21, North Dakota 0-2: The University of South Dakota softball team dominated its Friday doubleheader against North Dakota on Friday afternoon, as the Coyotes defeated the Fighting Hawks by scores of 8-0 and 21-2.

USD finished Game 1 with 12 hits, including a solo homer from Jadyn DeWitte, one of four hits for the Coyotes' senior in the game. Coyotes' pitcher Clara Edwards pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and two walks to go along with her six strikeouts.

In the second game, USD scored 21 runs in the first three innings, scoring five times in the first, nine in the second, and seven in the third.

Aleesia Saintz, DeWitte, Gabby Moser, Bela Goerke, and Lauren Eamiguel all had double in the game. Eemiguel also had a triple, with two RBI.

Grace Garcia got the win for USD with two unearned runs allowed on two hits.

Jackie Albrecht got the loss for North Dakota after allowing four hits, six walks, and eight runs in one inning. Morgan McConell then came on in relief and allowed 13 runs (nine earned), on 11 hits over four innings.

USD improved its record to 22-17 overall, and 7-4 in conference play.

The Coyotes will play Saturday in a home doubleheader against Midland.

Track and field

Gemeda breaks school record: North High School grad and South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda blew past a 22-year-old school record in the 10,000 meters Thursday night at the distance carnival of the 62nd annual Mt. SAC Relays held at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

Gemeda completed the 25 laps in 29 minutes, 18 seconds to finish ninth overall in the competitive field. He was the top Summit League finisher on the night. The time was a 41-second personal best for Gemeda.

The previous record was set in 2000 by Coyote Hall of Famer Matt Hoyt with a clocking of 29:24.60.

