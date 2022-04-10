COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside baseball sweeps Jamestown on the road

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Morningside University baseball team earned a road sweep on Sunday over Jamestown.

The Mustangs won Game 1, 11-1, while they won the second game, 6-2.

The Mustangs hit five home runs from five different men in Game 1. Eddie Brancato, Jacob O'Dell, Alex Calabrese, Aiden Bishop and Hunter Jenkins were the five men who homered in the opener.

Those five homers were the only extra base hits that the Mustangs got.

Calabrese had three RBIs while Brancato and Bishop each had two.

They scored five runs in the first inning and scored in six of the seven innings.

Jackson Stephen earned his third win of the season in relief while Jordan Kyle picked up his fifth save.

Morningside scored five of its six runs in Game 2 in the sixth and seventh innings. Hunter Hope was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Calabrese added two RBIs with his one hit. Hunter Hope had a double.

Bishop earned a quality start on Sunday, going seven innings and allowing two earned runs off four hits.

BCU baseball swept

The Chargers fell in both games — 8-0 in Game 1 and 14-12 in Game 2 — Sunday to RV Doane at Bishop Mueller Field. BCU was swept in the four-game series and fall to 20-14 (8-8 GPAC).

Saturday's offensive struggles carried over into game one, as the Chargers were held scoreless with only five hits. The Chargers had runners in scoring position in the third and fourth innings but were unable to cross home plate.

Easton Cone led off the third with a double, and advanced to third after a Mike Anthony single. The bases were loaded after Connor Lange was hit by pitch, but the Tigers struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Jared Sitzmann walked to start the fourth, and with two outs Cone recorded his second hit of the day with a single to move Sitzmann to second. Doane retired the next Charger batter to get the third out of the inning.

Doane scored their first run in the second inning and took a commanding lead with a three-run third inning. They scored one run in the fifth and three more in the seventh.

Ryan Riddle started on the mound and went six innings. He gave up five runs (three earned), seven hits and struck out six.

Cone reached base in all three at-bats with two hits and one walk, while Anthony went 2-for-4.

The Charger bats came alive in Game 2, putting up 12 runs on 15 hits in an 11-inning game. The 15 hits set a new single-season high and marks the 14th time they have reached double-digit hits.

Softball

M'side softball swept

The Morningside softball team was swept at home on Sunday, losing Game 1 10-0 and Game 2, 5-1.

Mount Marty's Maureena Vornhagen threw a complete-game, one-hitter. Sydney Petersen had that lone hit for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs scored their lone run with a Bre Tjebben homer in the third inning. Karlee Arnold also had a double.

Flames, Chargers split

After taking Game 1 by a score 9-1, the Chargers dropped the second game 6-3.

In Game 1, Kayla Guerrero earned her sixth win in the pitching circle, going seven innings while giving up one run off five hits and recording two strikeouts. After giving up one run in the first, Gurrero went on to throw six shut out innings and did not allow a runner past second base during that stretch.

Alexis Westercamp led the Charger offense going 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and scored two runs. Kennedy Anderson, Karina Cupples, and Sydney Lierman all recorded two hits for the Chargers.

In Game 2, the Flames scored five runs in the bottom of the first, capped off by a grand slam from Macy Holmes to take an early 5-0 lead.

Kylee Lukes went 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI followed by Josie Chronic who went 2-for-4 and scored one run.

St. Thomas 8, South Dakota 7

South Dakota’s Tatum Villotta had a season-high four hits and Aleesia Sainz had a career-high five RBIs, but it was an unlikely hero for St. Thomas who stole the show Sunday. Sydney Mickett’s two-run single with two outs completed a four-run rally that gave the Tommies an 8-7 win in the third and final game of a weekend series at South Field.

Mickett, a sophomore shortstop, had one hit on the season entering play. She filled in for injured starter Brooke Ellestad, the Tommies’ leading hitter who went down during Saturday’s twin bill. Mickett went 4-for-4 with three RBIs including the game winner to give St. Thomas its first home win at the Division I level.

