COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mount Marty baseball sweeps Morningside at home

YANKTON, S.D. — Mount Marty University senior Jet Weber brought home two walk-off singles on Sunday and the Lancers baseball team swept Morningside in a 9-8 and a 3-2 doubleheader.

Morningside came back from an 8-3 deficit in Game 1 to force an eighth inning.

The Mustangs scored five runs during the sixth inning to tie the game. Gunnar Kale put the first sixth-inning run on the board with an RBI single.

Then, Jayson Willers had an RBI fielder's choice, and Jacob O'Dell also had a fielder's choice that sent in a run.

Freshman Alex Calabrese had an RBI single.

Aiden Bishop drove home the game-tying run with an RBI double. Bishop was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. He also had the lone extra base hit.

Jordan Kyle was handed the loss in relief. He threw 2 2/3 innings. Kyle allowed one run — which was earned — off three hits.

Calabrese hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 2. The homer came with one out.

Calabrese had a two-hit game, while the Mustangs collected six hits.

BCU splits with Dakota Wesleyan: Briar Cliff scored 24 runs on Sunday, but came home with a split.

The Tigers won Game 1 11-10, while the Chargers won the nightcap 14-5 in Mitchell, S.D.

In Game 2, the Chargers scored seven runs in the first four innings then scored seven more in the ninth inning alone.

Junior Jake Allen hit a grand slam in the fourth inning that allowed BCU to take a 6-2 lead. Mike Anthony also scored on a wild pitch in that frame.

BCU scored its seven ninth-inning runs thanks to five hits, an RBI groundout and a wild pitch.

Quintin Evers had the lone extra-base hit in that inning, as he hit a double that started the rally.

Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann also had an RBI single during the nith inning.

Allen and Connor Lange each had three hits. Allen had five RBIs.

Ryan Riddle earned the win, as he struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

In Game 2, the Chargers led 5-0 after one inning, but the Tigers scored nine runs in the second and third innings.

Allen, Anthony and Evers each had two hits.

Softball

South Dakota State 4, South Dakota 1: South Dakota State pitcher Grace Glanzer allowed five hits and had five strikeouts in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday at Nygaard Field.

Glanzer (12-3) earned both wins in the circle for SDSU over the weekend. She allowed one hit in four innings during a game two win Saturday that evened the series at 1-1. The Coyotes worked into opportunities to score Sunday, but Glanzer didn’t allow a hit in five chances with runners in scoring position.

A fielding error allowed South Dakota State to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning. A big blow came in the fourth when Rozelyn Carrillo hit her third home run of the series. It was a solo shot to straightaway center that made it 3-0. Back-to-back walks and a hit by pitch produced the fourth run in the seventh.

South Dakota’s best chance came in the bottom of the sixth. Courtney Wilson led off with her second hit of the game and Rylee Nicholson drew the only walk Glanzer issued to put two on with no one out.

Glanzer deflected a hard hit ground ball by Aleesia Sainz enough for Carrillo, the shortstop, to record an out at first. Jordyn Pender’s RBI groundout scored Wilson from third to make it 3-1. Glanzer’s fifth and final strikeout got her out of the jam.

