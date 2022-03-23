'Good things are happening:' East alum Cam Riemer off to hot start with Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — In baseball, the goal is to eventually make it home.

Coming home for Cam Riemer has been everything that he and the Briar Cliff University baseball team could’ve imagined.

Riemer, a 2021 Sioux City East grad who hit .415 with five home runs and 33 RBIs last season for the Black Raiders, has instantly made his mark at the college level.

In his first 20 games with the Chargers, Riemer has a team-high .406 batting average, 26 hits, 23 runs, nine home runs, and 34 RBIs, with a 1.417 on-base plus slugging average.

Not bad for a true freshman.

“He has just been tremendous, and not always on the field when he’s (designated hitting),” Briar Cliff coach Corby McLaughlin said. “He’s been a tremendous teammate, and is a good addition to the club all-around.”

Riemer started the school year at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where he committed to play baseball following a senior season where he was named a First Team All-District, First Team All-Conference, and Second Team All-State player for the Black Raiders.

When he committed to Iowa Western, Riemer said that he wanted to “go big or go home," in the sense that he would stay for a season or two before potentially transferring to a bigger program at the NCAA level.

But partway through his freshman year, Riemer realized that things at Iowa Western weren’t going quite as he’d hoped. He wanted a chance to crack the starting lineup, but it seemed after a few months that playing time might be hard to come by with the Reivers. Eventually, he decided to make a change.

“It was a lot of work and the game of baseball wasn’t really as fun to me as it is right now and how it has been in the past,” Riemer said. “I didn’t want to do something and beat myself up to get 30 at-bats in a season.”

One night around winter break, Riemer texted McLaughlin, asking if the two could set up a phone call. Briar Cliff had been one of the schools that recruited Riemer hard in high school, and McLaughlin responded right away.

“He just said he wanted to take a shot,” McLaughlin said. “Up at Iowa Western, their top 15 guys go play big time Division I baseball. I think he was buried a little bit on the depth chart there, and he said ‘I really liked you guys out of high school, I’m looking to come home. Let’s do it.'”

Once he returned to Sioux City, Riemer saw some action off the bench in the first few games of the season, before proving himself worthy of a spot in the everyday lineup.

Riemer made his first start in the Chargers’ fourth game of the season, a 9-2 loss to Bellevue on Feb. 26. The next day, he had two hits against the Bruins, and has been a lineup fixture ever since. Riemer hit his first collegiate home run in the Chargers’ 10-6 win over SW Minnesota on March 1, and has clubbed eight more in the 13 games since.

These days, you can count on seeing his name in the lineup nearly every day.

This past weekend against Morningside, Riemer nearly hit one out at Bishop Mueller Field on Saturday, but had to settle for a triple after the ball hit the base of the center field fence.

The next day at Lewis and Clark Park, Riemer had a home run in both games of a Sunday doubleheader, where the Chargers swept the Mustangs by scores of 8-7 and 10-8.

A lot of players struggle to adjust when they move from high school baseball to the college level. Not Riemer. If anything, he seems to have gotten better.

His hitting has attracted the attention of his teammates. After Saturday’s double-header split against Morningside where Riemer hit a triple, senior Mike Anthony was impressed.

Riemer has only been a Charger for about two months, but he is playing like a seasoned veteran.

“Unbelievable,” Anthony said. “It’s awesome. I’m just glad he’s on our team. He’s a good guy that comes to work every day, and is just doing incredible right now.”

Riemer doesn’t have any special secret to his success.

It’s pretty simple: Just go up to the plate and rake.

“Honestly, I’m not thinking about too much,” Riemer said. “I’m just going up there, swinging the bat really hard, and good things are happening, … I’m just going in there and if the ball is over the plate, I’m trying to hit it really hard.”

Along with his nonet of big flies, Riemer has a slugging percentage of .938, 402 points ahead of the Chargers’ next closest starter.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe,” Riemer said. “I’m just having fun and swinging the bat hard.”

