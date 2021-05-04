'It was absolutely crazy': Briar Cliff baseball reflects on last week's epic doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — April 26, 2021, was a day that nobody on the Briar Cliff baseball team will ever forget.
For the hitters, a reminder of that game is an opportunity to smile and laugh, the rare day for a baseball player where home runs were plentiful, and base hits came with ease.
The pitchers, though, are ready to put it in the rearview mirror.
Last Monday, during a double-header at Peru State, Briar Cliff and the Bobcats combined for 88 runs, 22 total home runs, and 75 base hits.
In game one of the double tilt, the Chargers wound up on the short end of an 18-16 decision. In game two, things got even crazier, as Briar Cliff came out with a 33-21 victory.
It was the type of day that pitchers have nightmares about, with the field conditions still sloppy from a recent rainstorm, and the wind blowing straight out towards the outfield.
“It was absolutely crazy,” Briar Cliff coach Corby McGlauflin said. “The only way you were getting an out in that game is if you struck out, or if you hit a line drive at somebody. Every pop-up was a home run. The field was recently flooded, so the field wasn’t in very good shape, and every ground ball was bouncing over somebody’s head. If you didn’t line out or strike out, you weren’t getting out.”
The Chargers and Bobcats combined for 16 home runs in Game 2, with nine of them coming from Peru State and seven from Briar Cliff. The Chargers scored at least four runs in six of the seven innings, and the teams combined for 44 base hits in the game. Peru State's defense also committed seven errors.
Senior second baseman Mike Anthony had the game of his life at the plate, going 4-for-6, with two home runs, and 11 RBI. The homers were the first two of Anthony’s Briar Cliff career.
In Major League Baseball, only four players in history have ever had 11 or more RBI in game, and those are done in nine-inning contests, instead of the seven innings in which Anthony accomplished his feat.
“It’s special,” Anthony said. “It’s very special. You can get a couple RBI in a game, and it’s a great day, but 11 is even crazier. You never really hear that. I like it, and I just want to keep it going.”
According to his coach, Anthony has carried forward the good mojo from that fantastic day at the plate. This past weekend, Anthony hit his third career homer, in a game against Morningside at Lewis and Clark Park.
“It was a day that Mike will never forget,” McGlauflin said. “He was about six inches from a third home run. He had an outstanding day, and he has carried it over the last week. He’s getting hot at the right time, and really he is a prime example of how confidence can breed success. He is taking that day and running with it.”
Five other Briar Cliff players also hit home runs in Game 2, in Jared Sitzmann, Darnell Prince, Drew Petersen, Connor Lange, and Trevor Adler. Peru State had three players with multiple home runs in the game, led by shortstop Xavier Wright, who had three.
“We’re on top of a cliff, wind is blowing 40 mph, straight out the entire day, never let up,” McGlauflin said. “Hitters paradise, to say the least.”
In baseball, a hitter’s paradise is a pitcher’s worst nightmare.
According to McGlauflin, there were so many home runs hit in batting practice that he stationed more players behind the fence than on the field, so that the team didn’t lose its entire supply of baseballs.
At that point, he knew it was going to be a tough day for the pitchers. The game was also a bullpen day, after the starting staff has been used earlier in the weekend against Doane.
With the field in poor condition and the wind relentless, his blunt advice to his pitchers was to avoid walks, and limit the inevitable damage.
“We told them 'Throw strikes, we know you are going to give up home runs,” McGlauflin said. “Which is absolutely crazy to say out loud right now, that we know you are going to give up home runs, let’s just limit how many guys are on base when you give up those home runs. It was absolutely wild.”
Briar Cliff’s Game 2 starter, Alex Kremer, gave up 11 hits and eight earned runs over 1 2/3 innings. The relief pitcher, Christen Petersen, allowed nine hits and nine runs over 3 2/3 innings, but was still credited with his first career varsity win.
Peru State starter. Juan Rodriguez allowed 15 runs over 2 1/3 innings.
It might not have been how Petersen pictured getting that first victory, but as the old sports adage goes 'A win is a win.'
“With the weather conditions and all that fun stuff, I honestly wish it rained,” Petersen said with a chuckle. “When we came to the park and saw the wind blowing straight out, we were like, ‘it’s going to be a long day.’ As a pitching staff, we never try to give up home runs by any means, but it almost seemed like everything was going out that day.”
The game was also, in cruel fashion, the final game of a six-game weekend road swing through Nebraska for Briar Cliff. In the second game of getaway day double headers, teams usually hope for a quick contest so that they can get on the bus and go home.
“When we got up pretty big, I think we were up 15, 18, maybe 20 runs at one point, we were like “Ok, it’s been a long weekend, we’ve got to get home,’ McGlauflin said. “I’m not going to say I was cheering for our guys to get out, but at the same token, I wasn’t upset if we hit a ball hard at somebody.”
In the aftermath of the 33-21 contest, McGlauflin heard from several of his coaching peers, who wanted the inside scoop on one of the wildest college ballgames in recent memory.
“Every college baseball coach gets it,” McGlauflin said. “At some point, maybe not to that extent, but everybody has been a part of those games in college baseball. A midweek situation, they can all relate to it with me, but you’ve got to ask. You’ve always got to ask when you see that score."
Petersen said that at first, the pitching staff didn't want to talk about what had happened on that day, but they can joke about it now, more than a week removed. After going through pitcher hell, there are definitely valuable lessons to be learned.
"You've just got to put it behind you and just keep moving forward," Petersen said. "One of the main things I learned is if you give up a home run, just move on. No big deal. Just shrug it off and keep moving forward."