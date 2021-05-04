'It was absolutely crazy': Briar Cliff baseball reflects on last week's epic doubleheader

The Chargers and Bobcats combined for 16 home runs in Game 2, with nine of them coming from Peru State and seven from Briar Cliff. The Chargers scored at least four runs in six of the seven innings, and the teams combined for 44 base hits in the game. Peru State's defense also committed seven errors.

Senior second baseman Mike Anthony had the game of his life at the plate, going 4-for-6, with two home runs, and 11 RBI. The homers were the first two of Anthony’s Briar Cliff career.

In Major League Baseball, only four players in history have ever had 11 or more RBI in game, and those are done in nine-inning contests, instead of the seven innings in which Anthony accomplished his feat.

“It’s special,” Anthony said. “It’s very special. You can get a couple RBI in a game, and it’s a great day, but 11 is even crazier. You never really hear that. I like it, and I just want to keep it going.”

According to his coach, Anthony has carried forward the good mojo from that fantastic day at the plate. This past weekend, Anthony hit his third career homer, in a game against Morningside at Lewis and Clark Park.